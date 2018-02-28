Nanaimo Animal Control Services says it recovered an unusually high number of dead rabbits in the Rotary Bowl area Feb. 27. (News Bulletin file)

A dozen dead rabbits found near B.C. sports facility

Nanaimo Animal Control Services say they’ve alerted the BC SPCA

Animal control officers on Vancouver Island are investigating after an unusually large number of dead rabbits were found near a sports facility in Nanaimo on Tuesday.

Carley Colclough, control services’ pound coordinator, said “approximately 12” were found yesterday morning, although maintenance staff may have already dealt with some bodies. There was no obvious reasons for the deaths, she said.

“We did pick up an unusual number of deceased rabbits,” said Colclough. “It is a little suspicious because while we pick up a lot of deceased rabbits, it’s usually one or two at a time and this was a higher number, but we don’t have any cause or any reason yet. It’s under investigation.”

This information has been forwarded to BC SPCA, which will then decide whether or not to investigate.

“We don’t determine cause of death or anything, but the SPCA will have an opportunity to if they want to,” said Colclough.

Leon Davis, Nanaimo BC SPCA branch manager, said the B.C. SPCA is aware of the situation.

Nanaimo Animal Control Services have a contract with the City for animal pickup. Colclough said the majority of rabbits picked up are typically killed by cars.

In 2017, animal control services recovered 174 dead rabbits in the Nanaimo area.


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Loud, loving parrots at Vancouver sanctuary can stay for now
Next story
B.C. veterinarian wants 2,900-km wildlife death trap removed

Just Posted

Buildings boarded up in impasse over development

Developer criticized for chopping trees and leaving buildings sitting empty in Fort Langley

VIDEO: Langley crash slows traffic

Two vehicle accident on Highway 1 Wednesday morning in Langley

T-Birds down Giants in overtime in Seattle

The Langley-based hockey team earns a point Monday, pushing them ahead of their playoff rivals.

Gangster Jarrod Bacon mistakenly released from prison 16 months too early

Red Scorpions member let out on statutory release last year due to mistake in files

LETTER: Former Langley councillor offers suggestion for road congestion

Three-pronged approach needed to fixing 208th Street corridor, according to Steve Ferguson.

Put your phones away to enjoy dinner: UBC study

Researchers find smartphones actually add to the boredom when eating out with friends and family

New mindfulness course doesn’t sit comfortably with school trustee

Yoga poses have been in Chilliwack school for past 15 years, says fitness teacher

B.C. college of midwives seeks to ban term ‘death midwife’

Association goes to court, claiming two people are using term ‘midwife’ but are not registered

A day later, Morneau defends his budget

Minister fields complaints that plan doesn’t protect Canada enough from competitiveness threats

Weight loss, cryptocurrency fraud among BBB’s top 10 scams of 2017

Better Business Bureau releases its best-of-the-worst in reported fraud last year

BCHL Today: Island division previews and West Kelowna’s Harrison commits to Michigan

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

A dozen dead rabbits found near B.C. sports facility

Nanaimo Animal Control Services say they’ve alerted the BC SPCA

B.C. veterinarian wants 2,900-km wildlife death trap removed

Collapsed, 100-year-old Yukon Telegraph line believed to be killing moose across north

Black Press nominated for B.C. & Yukon Community Newspapers Association awards

The awards honour community newspaper and digital excellence across B.C. and Yukon

Most Read