’A gesture so important’: Memorial garden at RCMP detachment honours victims of crime

Sarah Young lost her mother and step-father in an instant.

They were shot to death April 15, 2019, hours after Young had texted her mom, as she usually did.

“My whole life changed forever in one moment with one unforgettable phone call,” she said.

Now a new Victims of Crime Memorial Garden outside of the White Rock RCMP detachment is being described as “a gesture that is so important to the survivors of crime.”

It was a somber atmosphere Monday (May 15) as the memorial garden honouring both survivors of crime and those lost to criminal acts was unveiled.

Gathered was community members, two family members of victims and a survivor sharing their stories.

“This dedication plaque… is a gesture that is so important to the survivors of crime as it bears witness to their pain and loss and honours their loved ones,” said Young, adding her children will never have their grandparents at graduation ceremonies, birthday parties or any other milestones.

Markita Kaulius’ daughter Kassandra, 22, an athlete and student who wanted to become a teacher, was driving home one night around 10 p.m. after her softball game, as she had done many times before. She was waiting in a left-turn lane for her chance to go.

“Her softball coach was in the car beside her and as the light turned green, he waved goodbye and proceeded through the intersection,” Kaulius said.

Once the light had turned from green to yellow and yellow to red, there were no more cars within a reasonable distance and so, Kaulius’ daughter turned left through the intersection. At the same moment, a van came speeding down the road towards her and struck her car at 103 km/h.

The impact sent the car she was in flying down the street, Kaulius said.

“The driver got out of the van, walked up to my daughter dying, and then took off running to flee the scene of the collision,” the mother added.

“When she left home that night, little did she know that she would never come home again.”

Monica Taillefer is a survivor.

“My story is one of resilience, but it’s also a story of the devastation that domestic violence can bring to a family,” Taillefer said at the ceremony.

“My abuser named some of his violent outbursts a ‘Frankenstein.’ A term that was meant to discount and minimize what is more commonly known as strangulation.”

Taillefer went on to describe how being in an abusive relationship led her to lose everything, including her own sense of self. The physical abuse also left her with a brain injury that affected her ability to read, write, drive and even walk.

“The sad truth is my story is not unique,” Taillefer said, emphasizing how she was able to overcome “emotional and physical set-backs” but not everyone does.

