Jerry Peters and Les Valen of Aldergrove’s Budget Blinds installed a new set of blinds and window coverings for the Aldergrove Food Bank, at no cost to the non-profit. (Aldergrove Food Bank/Special to the Star)

‘A gift we weren’t expecting’: Aldergrove Food Bank manager surprised by generosity of local business

Budget Blinds donates $1,200 in window coverings for the food bank’s new digs

The Aldergrove Food Bank recently moved into a space that is all their own.

Inside of the Countryside Shopping Centre, the non-profit society now operates.

They made the move on May 13, during the COVID-19 pandemic, when more families are coming to rely on their weekly food provisions.

MOVING DAY SURPRISE: Local man covers first two months rent for Aldergrove Food Bank at new digs

Little did food bank volunteers know, that to help alleviate some of the financial pressure they’re facing an Aldergrove business had a surprise in store.

Food bank manager Mary van Zuuk explained that when she went to pay for a new set of blinds last week, Heather Rollins of Budget Blinds turned her away.

She simply said “it would be a donation,” recalled van Zuuk, who was prepared to pay more than $1,200 for the full-door and -window coverings.

”It’s a gift that we weren’t expecting,” the volunteer expressed.

Rollins told the Aldergrove Star after being called in to install shades and blinds for the food bank, she was plagued by a thought.

“If they have to spend this money on blinds, just imagine how much food could have been bought,” she retold.

The business owner then decided to gift her employee’s installation work, and the blinds themselves, to the food bank.

RELATED: Aldergrove Food Bank still lending a helping hand during the COVID-19 pandemic

The food bank is located at 27524 Fraser Hwy. and serves groceries Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those in Aldergrove looking to sign up for assistance can call 604-857-1671.

