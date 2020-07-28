Erissa Yong-Wilson, 66, died after a plane crash at Stave Lake on Monday, July 27. (Facebook)

‘A great pilot’: Woman killed in Mission plane crash identified

The woman who was killed in a plane crash at Stave Lake on Monday has been identified.

Erissa Yong-Wilson, 66, who flew out of the Abbotsford Flying Club, was killed and a 21-year-old woman was injured after their plane went down just before 6 p.m. on an abandoned air strip near Stave Lake.

“Erissa Yong-Wilson was a great pilot and an all-around really cool person,” posted George Aung Thin, president of the Abbotsford Flying Club on Tuesday, July 28.

“She was a great mentor and a fantastic example for aspiring female aviators. She cheerfully volunteered and participated in Abbotsford Flying Club First Flights for Kids events and other activities,” wrote Thin.

“Her loss is a great loss to our flying community. I would like to personally extend my condolences, and those of the Abbotsford Flying Club as well, in this time of sadness.”

Friend Laurie Smith was devastated when she learned of Yong-Wilson’s death.

“An aviation enthusiast, Erissa was a very big fan of our Bug Smith,” said Smith.

“She was proud of their shared lineage as natives of Singapore and nicknamed him Lalath – the Malay word for ‘flying bug.’ I was delighted to include her among my cat-loving friends. Rest peacefully now Erissa,” read Smith’s post.

The 21-year-old was transported to hospital with undetermined injuries, said Mission RCMP Sgt. Chris Robinson.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Transportation Safety Board, with assistance from the Mission RCMP.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting a parallel investigation to determine the details of Yong-Wilson’s death.

No further information will be released by police or the BC Coroners Service, and follow-up inquiries should be directed to the Transportation Safety Board.

 

