Alicia Rempel, literacy outreach coordinator with the Langley Literacy Network, demonstrated the new interactive digital resource, Family Tech Time. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Alicia Rempel, literacy outreach coordinator with the Langley Literacy Network, demonstrated the new interactive digital resource, Family Tech Time. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A Langley program helps parents talk about screen time with kids

Spin the wheel, start a conversation

Families in Langley have a new way to talk about tech with their teens at home.

Langley Literacy Network has launched a new interactive tool to support conversations in families and the community around how to use technology to build healthy relationships rather than disrupt them.

“Thoughtful and intentional use of technology that considers the whole human (heart, mind, spirit and body) can connect us and expand our knowledge and abilities.

However, navigating technology can be confusing or overwhelming for families and become a source of conflict. This tool helps with that, fostering dialogue, and empowering families to support each other,” explained Alicia Rempel, Literacy Outreach Coordinator.

READ ALSO: Study links preschool screen time to behavioural and attention problems

The project was started after Langley community agencies identified concerns with screen use related to children and youth and a need to help support and promote healthy relationships with technology for families. The tool is an opportunity available for all families but its intended audience is for teens and young adults.

“We hear from parents about the challenges and struggles they are having talking to their teenage children about technology and devices and things like screen time, social media and video games. We wanted to develop a tool that was positive and not prescriptive. It’s an experiential way for everyone in the family to take part,” said Devon Stokes-Bennett, Langley School District Teacher, who worked on the project.

READ ALSO: Doctor weighs in on the kid ‘screen time’ debate

To use the tool as a family, click on a coloured wheel that spins and lands on a technology question or statement that elicits a conversation about one of four categories: Mind, Heart, Body, and Spirit.

“One sign that technology use is becoming unhealthy is when we experience strong emotions when we don’t have access to it. What do we do and how do we act when we feel this way? Is it impacting our family? This is just one sample of the types of questions families should be talking about together and learning from each other,” said Stokes-Bennett.

The information in the tool has also been developed into a resource for families to use.

The tool and resource are housed on the Langley Literacy Network website here.

The project was a collaborative effort involving work of the Langley School District, Fraser Health, Inclusion Langley Society, Encompass Support Services Society, Langley Community Services Society and Langley Children Committee.

“This tool was developed by community, for community. We hope this can be used to help families work together to connect their technology habits with their family values with the goal to be intentional about our usage,” adds Rempel.

Online, the #LangleyTechTime hashtag highlights talking points for families.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyLangley School District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate slowing, 20 more people die
Next story
COVID vaccine bookings to open for adults 40+, or 18+ in hotspots, across B.C.

Just Posted

Kelly Glen Isbister is a convicted child molester now facing new charges of possession of child pornography. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley sex offender faces trial on child pornography charges this fall

Kelly Glen Isbister was arrested in January

Aldergrove Community Secondary. (Aldergrove Star files)
Noel Booth, Douglas Park, RE Mountain, and Aldergrove Secondary see positive COVID tests

As of Monday, May 10, 18 schools are currently on the Fraser Health exposure list

Alicia Rempel, literacy outreach coordinator with the Langley Literacy Network, demonstrated the new interactive digital resource, Family Tech Time. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
A Langley program helps parents talk about screen time with kids

Spin the wheel, start a conversation

Langley’s Madison Sweeney a 5’8” forward who began her career playing for Walnut Grove Secondary, has signed with the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) Cascades women’s soccer team. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley’s Madison Sweeney signs with UFV Cascades soccer team

UFV ‘checks all the boxes’ for former Walnut Grove player

Langley is home to a wide range of outstanding athletes, ranging from cycling champion Svein Tuft to MMA fighter Tristan Connelly and figure skating legend Karen Magnussen (files)
Making a list of Langley’s outstanding athletes

Website organizer is looking for suggestions

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield of an RCMP vehicle approximately 4 km from Vancouver International Airport after a one person was killed during a shooting outside the international departures terminal at the airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Homicide team IDs man in fatal YVR shooting as police grapple with spate of gang violence

Man, 20, charged in separate fatal shooting Burnaby over the weekend

Elias Pettersson and the Vancouver Canucks drew a large crowd to the Abbotsford Centre in 2019. Canucks management hopes the crowds return for the planned AHL team this fall, and early returns are positive. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Canucks: ‘Incredible’ early interest for Abbotsford AHL tickets

Team has had a strong response to both e-mail information and priority ticket lists

The B.C. legislature went from 85 seats to 87 before the 2017 election, causing a reorganization with curved rows and new desks squeezed in at the back. The next electoral boundary review could see another six seats added. (Black Press files)
B.C. election law could add six seats, remove rural protection

North, Kootenays could lose seats as cities gain more

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the shooting of an Indigenous woman in the Ucluelet First Nation community of Hitacu. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. First Nation wants ‘massive change’ after its 3rd police shooting in less than a year

Nuu-chah-nulth woman recovering from gunshot wounds in weekend incident near Ucluelet

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Nurse Gurinder Rai, left, administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Maria Yule at a Fraser Health drive-thru vaccination site, in Coquitlam, B.C., on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The site is open for vaccinations 11 hours per day to those who have pre-booked an appointment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID vaccine bookings to open for adults 40+, or 18+ in hotspots, across B.C.

Only people who have registered will get their alert to book

(Doris Mah/Facebook)
Rallies against anti-Asian racism to mark national day of action, virtually and in-person

Doris Mah wants all levels of government to take action

Dr. Victoria Lee, CEO of Fraser Health, hosts an update on efforts to contain B.C.’s COVID-19 transmission in Surrey and the Fraser Valley and protect hospitals in the Lower Mainland, May 6, 2021. (B.C. government video)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate slowing, 20 more people die

Deaths include two people in their 40s, two in their 50s

Police have southbound lanes blocked along 227 Street at Dewdney Trunk Road. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)
VIDEO: 1 person arrested in Maple Ridge crash; witnesses describe possible road rage

Witnesses describe collision as a road-rage incident

Most Read