A renovated Red Robin will become a King Taps restaurant in Langley City

As approved by council, will have more green space, and improved pedestrian access

Architect’s drawing of the renovated Red Robin that will house a King Taps restaurant at 200th and the Bypass in Langley City, as approved by Langley City Council on Monday, Oct. 24. (Langley City report)

Langley City Council has approved the renovation of the Red Robin restaurant at 200th Street and the Langley Bypass into a new restaurant operated by the King Taps chain, which currently operates two outlets in Toronto and Kelowna.

The council vote was Monday, Oct. 24.

A report to council shows the redone new restaurant will be slightly larger, featuring additional green space through “a wide variety of shrubs and grasses punctuated by seven new trees,” a report to council elaborated.

“The updated landscaping also allows for three new walkway connections to be made to the 200 Street sidewalk and its intersection with the Langley Bypass, which improves pedestrian access not only to the restaurant but the other existing commercial buildings beyond it on the property as well,” the report said.

Langley City mayor-elect Nathan Pachal, in a post to his online blog, “was happy to see the building better integrated with 200th Street.”

“While this part of town is a typical shopping mall today, with SkyTrain coming, this area will become more walkable if it follows the trajectory of other mall sites by SkyTrain stations in our region,” Pachal predicted.

“It is good to start building walkable, urban-designed buildings today in preparation.”

On the kingtaps.com. the company says it started as a “downtown Toronto hangout imagined by a group of people with a long history in great restaurants and bars” that has since opened a lakeside Kelowna location.

Red Robin will soon be moving to a new location nearby, Willowbrook Shopping Centre’s new Courtyard development.

