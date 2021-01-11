BCCDC ‘dashboard’ allows breakdown of results from survey (BCCDC website).

BCCDC ‘dashboard’ allows breakdown of results from survey (BCCDC website).

A survey finding that Aldergrove/Otter residents are less likely to work from home during the pandemic ‘doesn’t make sense’ to TWU professor

What is believed to be the largest health survey ever done in Canada contains puzzling ‘anomaly’

A survey that appears to show residents of the Aldergrove/Otter areas of Langley were a lot less likely to work from home during the pandemic was described as a puzzling “anomaly’ by Trinity Western University (TWU) professor Andrea Soberg.

Soberg was looking at the results of a province-wide survey that found 35 per cent, or roughly a third of people living in the Aldergrove/Otter area of Langley were working remotely.

That was almost half the BC average of 62 percent working from home, and less than the Langley regional average of 50 per cent.

Almost 400,000, about one in 10 British Columbians, participated in the survey from May 12 to May 31 conducted by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), and believed to be the biggest health survey of its kind in Canadian history.

A detailed breakdown of the results of the survey was released in December.

It included neighbourhood-by-neighborhood summaries for many communities, including Langley Township and the City of Langley.

Soberg, TWU professor of Human Resource Management at the Langley-based university, and director of the Centre for Global Entrepreneurship, found the Aldergrove/Otter findings puzzling because the makeup of the community is the same mix of age, education and businesses as the rest of Langley

“It doesn’t make sense,” Soberg told the Langley Advance Times.

“Its an anomaly.”

“When we look at Langley in total, and the businesses in Aldergrove, they match,” Soberg noted.

READ ALSO: March dental conference key to many of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases

Without more data, its hard to say why the anomaly exists, but Soberg speculated it could be a result of the way the results were “weighted” using census data to reflect the B.C. population.

Online, the BCCDC has noted that their survey was a voluntary one, which means some populations or groups are more likely to take part than others.

“We adjust the results as best we can to be more representative,” the BCCDC said.

“This includes outreach and post-collection weighting. Weighting means the answers of groups who participated less are ‘dialed up’.”

The fact that overall, fewer people are working from home in Langley City and Township than the B.C. average can be explained by the nature of the work they do, Soberg said.

She noted the top three employers in the City and Township were, in order, retail trade, manufacturing and health, and social assistance jobs, which together, represent a third of all jobs.

“When you look at the top three, it looks like you can’t work too much from home [if you work in those sectors]” Soberg said.

READ ALSO: MAP: Langley records more than 1,800 COVID cases in 2020

In other categories, the Langley results mostly mirrored provincial averages:

Roughly nine in 10 practiced physical distancing at the time of the survey.

There were no figures for mask use because the survey was carried out before they became mandatory.

Roughly three-quarters of Langley residents, the same as the provincial average, rated the public health response as “appropriate.”

Results of the survey have been used to aid decision-making by public health, government and community stakeholders, the BCCDC said.

School re-openings, for example, were based on results that showed “three in four households with children reported impaired learning and decreased social connections, which can have lifelong impacts.”

The survey also found that, across B.C., while people 70 and older experienced the most severe health effects, younger adults and parents of young children suffered a greater economic, mental and emotional toll, with under-30 people roughly twice as likely to be out of work due to the pandemic.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
TRAFFIC: Vehicle incident eastbound Highway 1 in Langley cleared
Next story
VIDEO: Arnold Schwarzenegger compares U.S. Capitol mob to Nazis

Just Posted

BCCDC ‘dashboard’ allows breakdown of results from survey (BCCDC website).
A survey finding that Aldergrove/Otter residents are less likely to work from home during the pandemic ‘doesn’t make sense’ to TWU professor

What is believed to be the largest health survey ever done in Canada contains puzzling ‘anomaly’

Highway 1 at the 232nd Street Overpass, looking east on Jan 11, 2021 around 7:50 a.m. (Drive BC)
TRAFFIC: Vehicle incident eastbound Highway 1 in Langley cleared

Expect delays due to congestion

Fort Langley’s Vivian Jervis shares a few pictures of a parade of trumpeter swans taken from Lefeuvre Road this past weekend, including one gaggle of swans with a plethora of ducks. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Parade of animals traipse through the fields

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Erik Vogel posted this picture of the snow-clogged stretch of sidewalk on 208th St. mear 48th Ave. after a winter storm arrived just before Christmas (Facebook image)
Snow clearing confusion on Langley City’s 208th Street hill

Erik Vogel would like to know who is supposed to be shovelling the sidewalks

Tourism Langley Christmas December 2020 gift boxes were a sold-out success, the agency reported (file)
Tourism Langley gift boxes were a hit

Following sellout, there are plans to do more this year

This Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, image from a video released by Schwarzenegger shows former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger delivering a public message. Schwarzenegger compared the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol to the Nazis and called President Donald Trump a failed leader who “will go down in history as the worst president ever.” (Frank Fastner/Arnold Schwarzenegger via AP)
VIDEO: Arnold Schwarzenegger compares U.S. Capitol mob to Nazis

Schwarzenegger, who was born in Austria, compared the Proud Boys — a far-right extremist group — to the Nazis

Vancouver Canucks’ Josh Teves (34) checks Tanner Pearson (70) during the NHL hockey team’s training camp in Vancouver, on Monday, January 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
UPDATE: Vancouver Canucks say they’ll be back on the ice after COVID scare

Team says the move was made out of an ‘abundance of caution’

Director of police services Clayton Pecknold speaks during a press conference at the press gallery at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 19, 2016. Accessibility to British Columbia’s municipal police complaints process can and should be improved, its commissioner says, as the office faces criticism from both legal advocates and the head of Vancouver’s police union. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Change needed for access, outreach: B.C. police complaints commissioner

The office only investigates the 14 municipal police departments in B.C., not the RCMP

Health-care workers wait at COVID-19 testing stations located at the international arrivals area at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Feds change sick-leave benefit, applicants required to say if they travelled

The CRA says it will delay processing applications to those programs from Canadians who have travelled

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Royal Bank president David McKay speaks at the banks annual meeting in Toronto on April 6, 2017. McKay says it’ll take a few million people in the country getting vaccinating to get the country on track for an economic rebound. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
At least 4 million Canadians need vaccines for country to look at reopening economy: RBC

McKay says government relief will have to continue and become focused on areas of the economy

Supporters of President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jose Luis Magana
Canada weighs listing Proud Boys as terror group after U.S. Capitol riot

Several members were nonetheless among those who stormed Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

Heather Lucier, a pastor at Kelowna Harvest Fellowship, speaks to an RCMP officer outside of the church on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
RCMP pay another visit to Kelowna church already fined for defying public health orders

Neither RCMP nor Kelowna Harvest Fellowship has confirmed whether the church was fined a second time

A White Rock real estate agent has been disciplined. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. real estate agent fined $25K for subletting rented home and keeping the cash

Peter Christopher Dolecki also faced a two-month suspension

Most Read