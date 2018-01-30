A third explosive device discovered in Kamloops

Kamloops police are securing an area where they have found three explosive devices in two months

An explosive device has once again been discovered in Kamloops, along the same road as two others were found in the last two months.

RCMP are currently working to secure the area next to Dallas Drive after pedestrians walking in the area discovered what appeared to be a handmade explosive device next to the road.

The RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit from the Lower Mainland will be attending this afternoon to dispose of the device.

The area around Dallas Drive and Viking Drive will be cornered off by police until the area is secure.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says at this time it is unknown who made the device or why it was left at this location.

RELATED: Bomb detonated in Kamloops neighbourhood

On Jan. 17 Kamloops police were called to a home on Dallas Drive after an explosive device was found.

This home is located about 7 km from where the current explosive device was discovered today.

Officers searched the home on Badger Drive and discovered the suspects had left the home but two residents remained inside — they were treated for minor injuries but did not co-operate with police.

On Dec. 13, an explosive device was set off just after 7 a..m. on the shoulder of Dallas Drive, between Hook Road and Sonora Road, with the blast, resulting in smoke and a small fire heard and seen by a nearby resident, who called the police.

Police seized this explosive device.

RELATED: Man arrested after ‘potential’ bomb found in Kamloops

And, back in May 2011, an explosive device of an organic kind was detonated on Badger Drive.

Someone filled a pair of two-litre plastic milk bottles with human excrement and blew them up in the backyard of a home on the street. At the time, Mounties said they believed the poo-bombing — and a similar incident that month were related to a large Vancouver Canucks flag hanging in the backyard.

Police are not currently linking any of these incidents or commenting on if there is a connection between them.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. grocery store employees file suit against alleged ‘peeping tom’
Next story
Marijuana dispensaries hit with more than $200,000 in fines

Just Posted

Daycare van stolen over the weekend

Police release suspect photos including woman with neck tattoo accused of grocery theft

Officer who propositioned sex-trade worker among those disciplined

Office of Police Complaint Commissioner releases annual report

VIDEO: Crash snarls traffic on Hwy. 1 through Langley

Multi-vehicle accident backs up traffic from the Glover overpass to 264 Street

New program high in victories for Spartans

Fourteen wins for Trinity Western women’s basketball team after back-to-back wins at Langley Events Centre

Kiss a puppy, watch some hockey

Giants game will see funds collected for Langley Animal Protection Society

VIDEO: Council debates Brookswood housing project

An 84-unit project is proposed near Dale Ball Passive Park and Brookswood Secondary.

Marijuana dispensaries hit with more than $200,000 in fines

Langley Township has closed several dispensaries with daily tickets.

A third explosive device discovered in Kamloops

Kamloops police are securing an area where they have found three explosive devices in two months

B.C. full of Canada’s ‘100 Most Romantic Restaurants’

With 14 restaurants in the OpenTable’s Canada’s 100 Most Romantic Restaurants, B.C. is one of the best provinces in the country to dine with your valentine.

Group threatens legal action over Victoria’s plastic bag ban

Petition the latest move by plastics industry association to overturn Canadian bag bans

B.C. grocery store employees file suit against alleged ‘peeping tom’

Claim alleges a former employee videotaped them in the washroom and shared photos on the internet

Ontario gymnastics coach accused of sexual misconduct also coached in B.C., group says

Scott McFarlane charged after allegedly sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl

Shaw offers severance packages to thousands of employees

The company is looking to scale down due to changing consumer trends

New Brunswick running 11th straight deficit and increasing net debt

The Fraser Institute said it’s time New Brunswick cuts spending and starts to address the net debt.

Most Read