Aldergrove’s old mall, which has been defunct for years, is now on its why to receiving a major facelift, after council voted in favour of the Janda Group redeveloping the site.

‘A truly historic day’: Aldergrove celebrates potential new life for downtown core

Along with passing third reading of Janda Group’s redevelopment plan, council approved its parkade

Langley Township council spent some time considering funding to acquire one of the key pieces of the project on Monday night – a large parkade intended to serve the whole downtown area.

That was after the council voted unanimously to carry forward the third reading of the first phase of the Janda Group’s lofty redevelopment proposal for Aldergrove’s downtown core.

It includes a high-density centre of three, six-storey buildings with condos above and commercial space on the bottom floor.

The Janda Group has also added a four-storey parking structure as part of one of the blocks, a 10-storey structure, and is to give the structure back to the Township at a cost of no more than $8.5-million.

Councillor Eric Woodward put forward a parallel motion about the parkade’s financing at the start of the debate.

The motion outlined that the $8.5-million parkade cost, first borrowed from the Township’s water and sewer utility funds will be repaid, with interest, from the Aldergrove Community Amenity Fund as it becomes available.

This provides an alternative to having to borrow funds externally, with a separate borrowing bylaw and longer loan term,” Woodward told the Aldergrove Star.

The motion passed unanimously, committing the Township to operate and maintain the parkade at an annual cost estimated to be between $94,000 and $141,000 per year.

Woodward recognized Coun. Petrina Arnason for helping him develop the alternative funding strategy, “with not a penny coming from property taxes,” he commits.

A fourth and final reading is still required to finalize the council’s approval of the first phase.

[story continues below]

Aldergrove celebrates potential for life back into its core

Aldergrove resident Andrew Sigalet, a part of the Bertand Creek Enhancement Society, celebrated the motions passed.

“Finally Aldergrove will start to see some life back into the core,” he said.

Alder Grove Heritage Society member Michelle Bridges said the council vote marked “a truly historic day.”

“I am so proud of our community for advocating so passionately for Aldergrove,” Bridges said.

RELATED: Council gives thumbs up to Aldergrove core development

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rail disruptions expected to continue after new protest sites emerge
Next story
Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

Just Posted

WEATHER: Showers remain in forecast for Langley

Temperatures will reach a high of 9 C

‘A truly historic day’: Aldergrove celebrates potential new life for downtown core

Along with passing third reading of Janda Group’s redevelopment plan, council approved its parkade

VIDEO: “The boat has gone to boat heaven”

Langley women who lost her houseboat is working to move forward with help from GoFundMe campaign

Langley City mayor raised $56,000 for LMH

Another one is planned

CONTEST: Centuries old sportswear to be modelled down the runway

Langley Centennial Museum will hold vintage fashion shows on March 15

Rail disruptions expected to continue after new protest sites emerge

Nationwide rail and road blockades have been popping up for weeks

Groundhogs got it wrong: spring isn’t coming soon, Weather Network says

The only part of B.C. to warm up early will be Victoria

Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven

Toffoli scores OT winner as Canucks beat Habs 4-3

Demko makes 37 saves for Vancouver

Pink Shirt Day campaign urges Canadians to ‘Lift Each Other Up’

Annual anti-bullying effort returns Wednesday, Feb. 26

Private clinics would harm ‘ordinary’ people using public system in B.C.: lawyer

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced in 2018 that the government would begin to fine doctors $10,000

B.C. terminates contract with hospice society refusing assisted death

Delta Hospice Society loses hospital service fund of $1.5 million

PHOTOS: Flashlights as headlights, no insurance lands B.C. driver nearly $2K in fines

Pick-up truck was also impounded, Vancouver police say

Child in hospital following fatal crash that killed father, sibling on B.C. highway

The single vehicle crash occured near Kamloops on Highway 5A

Most Read