‘A truly historic day’: Aldergrove celebrates potential new life for downtown core

Along with passing third reading of Janda Group’s redevelopment plan, council approved its parkade

Aldergrove’s old mall, which has been defunct for years, is now on its why to receiving a major facelift, after council voted in favour of the Janda Group redeveloping the site.

Langley Township council spent some time considering funding to acquire one of the key pieces of the project on Monday night – a large parkade intended to serve the whole downtown area.

That was after the council voted unanimously to carry forward the third reading of the first phase of the Janda Group’s lofty redevelopment proposal for Aldergrove’s downtown core.

It includes a high-density centre of three, six-storey buildings with condos above and commercial space on the bottom floor.

The Janda Group has also added a four-storey parking structure as part of one of the blocks, a 10-storey structure, and is to give the structure back to the Township at a cost of no more than $8.5-million.

Councillor Eric Woodward put forward a parallel motion about the parkade’s financing at the start of the debate.

The motion outlined that the $8.5-million parkade cost, first borrowed from the Township’s water and sewer utility funds will be repaid, with interest, from the Aldergrove Community Amenity Fund as it becomes available.

This provides an alternative to having to borrow funds externally, with a separate borrowing bylaw and longer loan term,” Woodward told the Aldergrove Star.

The motion passed unanimously, committing the Township to operate and maintain the parkade at an annual cost estimated to be between $94,000 and $141,000 per year.

Woodward recognized Coun. Petrina Arnason for helping him develop the alternative funding strategy, “with not a penny coming from property taxes,” he commits.

A fourth and final reading is still required to finalize the council’s approval of the first phase.

Aldergrove celebrates potential for life back into its core

Aldergrove resident Andrew Sigalet, a part of the Bertand Creek Enhancement Society, celebrated the motions passed.

“Finally Aldergrove will start to see some life back into the core,” he said.

Alder Grove Heritage Society member Michelle Bridges said the council vote marked “a truly historic day.”

“I am so proud of our community for advocating so passionately for Aldergrove,” Bridges said.

