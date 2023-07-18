Abandoned dogs with porcupine quills in their faces left outside BC SPCA centre

The BC SPCA’s Prince George animal centre is caring for two husky mixes that were abandoned with porcupine quills embedded in their faces.

Staff discovered the dogs, which they believe to be one-year-old sisters, outside of the centre first thing in the morning after the dogs were believed to have been left overnight and tied to a picnic table in front of the centre, just outside of the range of the security camera.

“When staff arrived at seven a.m., the fearful dogs began to cry and cower by the table. As staff got closer to the dogs, they noticed the quills sticking out of their mouths and knew they needed to rush Asha and Saki to the emergency vet clinic for treatment,” explained Kristen Sumner, BC SPCA’s North Cariboo community animal centre manager.

One of the dogs, Saki, had chewed off her leash overnight but never left her sister Asha’s side through the night even though she would’ve been in a great deal of pain

Sumner said both Saki and Asha had porcupine quills lodged in their gums and nostrils, buried deep into the tissue.

“Saki had wounds all down the side of her face and required sedation to remove the quills and the infected tissue on her neck and jaw. Asha also required sedation to remove quills in her nostrils and gum lines that were infected. The veterinarian found a huge abscess on the top of her muzzle from a quill that had lodged into the roof of her mouth.”

Because of the the injuries the quills caused, the dogs will need vaccines, deworming medication and to be spayed. They will remain in BC SPCA care until they make a full recovery and will then be available for adoption.

“Asha and Saki are such sweet girls. We believe they are sisters based on their appearance and their age,” says Sumner. “Even though they were abandoned and experienced so much pain from the quills, they greet people with wiggling butts. They cannot wait to see you and say hello.”

lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
