Township firefighter were able to knock down a blaze in an abandoned house in Willoughby early Saturday morning. But not before extensive damage was done. (Laurel Thomas/Special to Black Press Media)

Abandoned house blaze worries Langley neighbours

Redevelopment area of Willowby attracts squatters and partiers, and fires fear area residents

Another house fire in Willoughby this morning has left area residents worried about the ongoing threat to their neighbourhood.

An abandon home in the 7600-block of 197th Street went up in flames at about 5 a.m. Saturday, and neighbour Laurel Thomas commended the actions of Township firefighters for having prevented the blaze from spreading.

“Fortunately the firefighters were called and able to contain the fire to the house, protecting the forest and surrounding houses,” she explained.

There was a previous fire at the same home about two weeks earlier and Thomas said the house has been a problem for several months, in part due to squatters, vandalism, and illegal parties.

“My neighbours and I have seen several houses abandoned for future development,” she said. They remain subject to some of the same problems of vandalism, squatters, and dumping and have prompted neighbours to complain to the Township of Langley

“But our concerns seem to be falling on deaf ears as the Township said ‘they are working on changes’,” Thomas said.

The neighbours have been asking that these houses be taken down as soon as the renters are moved out.

“It’s uncertain how this fire was started,” Thomas said. “But it’s a very big concern that our neighbourhood continues to be put at high risk for this to happen again unless they take these abandoned houses down immediately on their vacancy.”

Details about this most recent blaze are not currently available from the Township fire department.

• Stay tuned for more…

 

Township firefighter were able to knock down a blaze in an abandoned house in Willoughby early Saturday morning. But not before extensive damage was done. (Laurel Thomas/Special to Black Press Media)

Previous story
Canadians killed in Afghanistan honoured during emotional dedication ceremony

Just Posted

Abandoned house blaze worries Langley neighbours

Redevelopment area of Willowby attracts squatters and partiers, and fires fear area residents

Day 1 underway at 2019 Minto Cup in Langley

Coquitlam and Orangeville out ahead after the first day of action at Langley Events Centre

Grillers compete for best meat in Langley

Rotary Clubs bring back RibFest for a second year from Aug. 16 to 18 at McLeod Park

New defenceman signs with Vancouver Giants

Brendan Pentecost played with the Delta Hockey Academy Elite 15s

VIDEO: Protesters target Langley Ribfest, a Rotary fundraiser

Groups that oppose the event for various reasons plan to be on site each of the three days.

VIDEO: Caffeine and Gasoline rolls into Langley Saturday morning

Facebook group for car enthusiasts have impromptu gatherings around the Lower Mainland

Young balance-bikers race in B.C.’s inaugural Strider Cup

The course has several obstacles including ‘Mount Scary’ and the ‘Noodle Monster’

Canadians killed in Afghanistan honoured during emotional dedication ceremony

One-hundred-fifty-eight Canadian soldiers died during the mission

It’s snow joke: Up to 30 cm of snow expected to fall in northeastern B.C.

Alaska Highway, Fort Nelson to be hit with August snowstorm, according to Environment Canada

‘I’m just absolutely disgusted’: Husband furious after B.C. Mountie’s killer gets day parole

Kenneth Fenton was sentenced to prison after he fatally struck Const. Sarah Beckett’s cruiser

Sea-to-Sky Gondola in B.C. likely out of commission until 2020

Sea to Sky Gondola carries between 1,500 and 3,000 people every day during the summer season

Helicopter-riding dog Mr. Bentley now featured on cans of new B.C.-made beer

Partial proceeds from every pack go to Children’s Wish

PHOTOS: Weapons seized at Portland right-wing rally, counterprotests

Not all who gathered Saturday were with right-wing groups or antifa

Maple Ridge’s first retail cannabis store opens Monday

Spiritleaf is just the second private pot shop in the Fraser Valley

Most Read