Scott Kuebeck is shown here during his Jan. 1, 2017 arrest in Abbotsford. He was sentenced for nine robberies in Abbotsford and Chilliwack in 2017, but released in December, 2019. KAM Productions photo.

Abbotsford bank ATM robbery thwarted by woman standing her ground

Police arrest alleged known robber running down South Fraser wearing balaclava

An attempted robbery at an Abbotsford bank ATM was thwarted after a woman stood her ground against a man with a knife.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said that on Thursday just before 6 p.m., a man followed a woman who intended to deposit a check into a bank on the 3300 block of South Fraser Way.

The man claimed he had a knife and demanded money, and the woman told him she didn’t have any, Bird said.

“He said if she didn’t give him the purse, he would stab her,” Bird said. “She said, ‘I’m not giving you my purse.’”

Deterred after looking at the bank cameras, the culprit took off running down South Fraser Way.

“At 5:56 p.m., police officers saw a man running down the street wearing dark-coloured clothing and a balaclava, so they stopped him.”

He did not resist arrest, according to Bird.

Scott Kuebeck, 32, has now been charged with robbery, disguising his face with intent to commit a crime and possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes.

Kuebeck was previously charged with 13 counts of robbery in 2017 and pleaded guilty to nine of them – six in Chilliwack and three in Abbotsford. He was sentenced in provincial court to four years in prison.

The Crown lawyer at the time, Christopher McPherson, said Kuebeck owed a large drug debt from his heroin addiction and people were after him to pay up.

In late 2018, Judge Jill Rounthwaite said, although Kuebeck’s crimes had caused significant psychological harm, his efforts to turn his life around in prison were commendable. Rounthwaite gave him three years’ credit for time served.

There was another attempted robbery –by another man claiming to have a knife – which occurred at a bank on at the same section of South Fraser Way on Wednesday. It’s unknown at this time whether the crimes are related.

RELATED: Suspected robber now faces 13 charges in Abbotsford and Chilliwack

RELATED: Man sentenced for 9 robberies praised by judge for efforts to change life

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fire truck, police car hit in chain of crashes on Hwy. 99
Next story
B.C. pair ordered to pay $55,000 for oil tank discovered four years after selling home

Just Posted

Aldergrove newspaper boys brave the snow

Aldergrove Star carriers are doing their best to deliver the news to you

Young curlers ready for national tournament in Langley

The teams practiced on Friday in preparation for the official start Saturday

Crews called to “suspicious” house fire in Fort Langley

Langley RCMP is investigating

Not over yet: Mixture of snow, freezing rain on way as winter storm tapers in Lower Mainland

Environment Canada releases weather alert for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

WEATHER: Another wintry storm to hit Langley

Some Friday morning University classes are cancelled due to weather conditions

Kids across Canada more at risk of hospitalization from flu this season: doctor

Dr. Theresa Tam said influenza B does not usually peak until February or later

Crown won’t appeal sentence in child sex assault case of former Burns Lake mayor

B.C. Prosecution Service said sentence doesn’t meet standard for appeal

Abbotsford bank ATM robbery thwarted by woman standing her ground

Police arrest alleged known robber running down South Fraser wearing balaclava

Kelowna’s ‘Baby Mary’ finds biological parents after more than 30 years

Geneologist and DNA test helped her connect with her biological parents

Fire truck, police car hit in chain of crashes on Hwy. 99

‘People weren’t paying attention,’ says Surrey assistant fire chief

B.C. offers $5 million equipment loan program to help ailing forest contractors

Local politicians in Port McNeill and Campbell River says local economies are struggling

Vancouver Island distillery wins award for best Canadian rye whisky

Shelter Point cleans up at Canadian Whisky Awards

Kelowna hotel to award couples for baby-making with Nooner deal

The deal includes a free stay every Valentine’s Day for the next 18 years

Dad of missing Abbotsford woman charged after allegedly exposing himself in park

Barry Shpeley charged with sexual assault and assault

Most Read