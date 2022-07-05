Abbotsford City Hall is temporarily closed today (July 4) to the public due to a fire. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford City Hall is temporarily closed today (July 4) to the public due to a fire. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford City Hall temporarily closed to public after fire

Investigation into cause is ongoing, no injuries from blaze

Abbotsford City Hall has been temporarily closed today (July 5) to the public following a fire in the building.

According to the City of Abbotsford, there have been no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The front and back of the building are both blocked off with hazard tape as investigators check out the scene.

According to Aletta Vanderheyden with the City, the fire was reported just before 7 a.m. and a portion of the first floor has been impacted.

RELATED: Small fire truck stolen in Surrey, Abby cops make arrest

abbotsfordAbbotsford City Hallfire

 

Abbotsford City Hall is temporarily closed today (July 4) to the public due to a fire. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford City Hall is temporarily closed today (July 4) to the public due to a fire. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Previous story
Penticton declares State of Local Emergency for flooding
Next story
Evacuation alert rescinded in North Langley as Fraser River peaks, recedes

Just Posted

Langley resident Danielle Warren purchased the lottery ticket from the Shefield & Sons on 204th Street in Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Dream to soon come true for Langley’s lottery winner

On Saturday, July 9, Langley Thunder will once again wear special jerseys – like these 2019 jerseys – which will be auctioned off with all proceeds going to the Tessa Beauchamp Foundation. Beauchamp was a Surrey athlete who lost a battle with cancer. (Garrett James/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley Thunder again honouring outstanding young athlete lost to cancer

Langley’s Pat Cooper was mesmerized by a barred owl she spotted recently in Walnut Grove. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Look deep into my eyes!

A man cycles through water covering a road in the closed, flooded campgrounds at Derby Reach Regional Park on Monday, July 4. Water levels on the Fraser River are believed to have peaked Monday and are now dropping. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Evacuation alert rescinded in North Langley as Fraser River peaks, recedes