Abbotsford company lands part of $374 million aerospace contract for U.S. military

Cascade Aerospace and Marshall Aerospace and Defense Group to maintain KC-130 transport aircraft

An Abbotsford aerospace company has landed a massive contract to repair and maintain aircraft for the U.S. marines.

The U.S. military has awarded a contract worth as much as $374 million to Cascade Aerospace and Marshall Aerospace and Defense Group. Cascade’s headquarters are at Abbotsford International Airport, while the UK-based Marshall Aerospace and Defense Group – which also has a facility in Abbotsford – provides support to the marines around the world.

Each company is responsible for half of the “multi-award contract.” Cascade employs more than 500 people.

The companies are tasked with maintaining the military’s KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft for at least the next five years, according to a press release sent out Thursday.

“Teaming up with Marshall Aerospace and Defense Group and Cascade Aerospace, two globally recognized leaders on C-130 maintenance, will help us accomplish our mission and accelerate naval aviation readiness with world-class execution,” Commanding Officer Randy J. Berti said in a news release.

The contract was hailed in a press release by three Fraser Valley members of Parliament, with Conservative MPs Ed Fast, Brad Vis and Tako van Popta saying the awarding of the contract is good news for the region’s economy.

