Facebook photo.

Facebook photo.

UPDATE: Traffic slowly moving after Abbotsford crash blocks all westbound Highway 1 lanes

1 lane open after Mt. Lehman Rd. crash shuts down traffic, air ambulance called in

UPDATE: Right lane has been opened, but huge delays remain.

..

All westbound Highway 1 lanes are blocked from a crash at Mt. Lehman Road in Abbotsford.

The crash was first reported just after 11:15 a.m. by DriveBC.

An assessment is in progress, but no time for re-opening has been given, DriveBC said.

Video has been posted to social media of an air ambulance landing close to the crash site.

Vehicles are backed up past Whatcom Road. Expect significant delays.

abbotsfordTraffic

 

Google Maps screenshot taken at 12:04 p.m.

Google Maps screenshot taken at 12:04 p.m.

Previous story
Voter turnout low in Langley ridings, across Canada
Next story
Vancouver Island forestry workers union condemn ‘extremist’ protest tactics at Fairy Creek

Just Posted

An unidentified photo that was donated to the Alder Grove Heritage Society. People are invited to look at local heritage photos and provide any details they may have. (Alder Grove Heritage Society/Special to The Star)
Alder Grove Heritage Society looks to locals to ID those in historic photos

John Aldag was surrounded by supporters at his post-election event in Surrey, as he looked poised to win the Cloverdale-Langley City riding for the Liberals. After mail-in ballots were counted, Aldag won the riding with 39.2 per cent of the votes. (Photo: Matthew Claxton)
John Aldag officially elected in Cloverdale-Langley City

A mail-in ballot for the 2021 federal election. About a million people voted by mail in this election. (Black Press Media files)
Voter turnout low in Langley ridings, across Canada

A local reader appreciates the array of stories to be found in community newspapers. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley reader appreciated reading about George’s canoe made from old pianos