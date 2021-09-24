UPDATE: Traffic slowly moving after Abbotsford crash blocks all westbound Highway 1 lanes

UPDATE: Right lane has been opened, but huge delays remain.
All westbound Highway 1 lanes are blocked from a crash at Mt. Lehman Road in Abbotsford.
The crash was first reported just after 11:15 a.m. by DriveBC.
An assessment is in progress, but no time for re-opening has been given, DriveBC said.
Video has been posted to social media of an air ambulance landing close to the crash site.
@GlobalBC @AM730Traffic pic.twitter.com/5x6oAts5eo
— Rowdy Canuck🇨🇦 (@R0wdyCanuck) September 24, 2021
Vehicles are backed up past Whatcom Road. Expect significant delays.
UPDATE #BCHwy1 WB CLOSED at Mt Lehman rd. in #Abbotsford due to a vehicle incident. Assessment in progress. Estimated time of opening not available. Detour not available. Expect major delays in the area. #Chilliwack #Langley
For more information: https://t.co/wpf1FKCDOw pic.twitter.com/7TtqM7E0Zq
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) September 24, 2021