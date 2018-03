No one hurt in blaze on Monday afternoon

Crews from Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service were on the scene of a barn fire Monday afternoon on Ross Road. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford crews battled a barn fire in the 4400 block of Ross Road – north of Townshipline Road – on Monday afternoon.

A small barn behind a house was fully engulfed in flames around 1 p.m., but Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service members responded and a dozen members helped put out the flames.

No one was hurt in the blaze, and no animals appear to have been involved, but the barn suffered significant damage.

No further details are available at this time, including the cause of the blaze.

Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service crews battle a barn fire on Ross Road on Monday afternoon. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)