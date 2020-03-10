Abbotsford dentist suspended and fined $30,000 for malpractice, over-billing, sedating patients without qualifications

Dr. Kyle Nawrot gets nine month ban for ‘unwarranted, excessive, inappropriate’ treatments

A nine-month ban has been handed out to an Abbotsford dentist for his mistreatment of patients, malpractice, over-billing and administration of sedatives without the proper medical qualifications.

Dr. Kyle Nawrot, who owns Lifetime Dental in Sevenoaks Shopping Centre, has been suspended from his practice and fined $30,000 by the provincial regulator, the College of Dental Surgeons of B.C. (CDSBC). The regulators stated that Narwot’s treatments were “unnecessary, excessive, inappropriate, and/or not supported by a diagnosis.”

The CDSBC posted a notice on Monday, March 9, which said investigators looked at 21 different patients, and “identified concerns with Dr. Nawrot’s ethical and clinical practices.”

These concerns surfaced after three of Nawrot’s patients lodged official complaints between May 2016 and August 2017, according the CDSBC notice. Upon investigation, the CDSBC’s found another six examples of professional misconduct, which also included making insurance claims for his unwarranted treatments.

“[He] administered sedative agents that went beyond minimal sedation (which he was not qualified to provide),” says the CDSBC notice.

Nawrot has admitted to the claims and agreed to the penalties, which include an additional $4,000 fine to cover the cost of the investigation. Furthermore, before he practices dentistry again, Nawrot must finished an education and remediation program, an assessment with a mentor, and a refresher course on ethics and boundaries.

He will also be banned from sedating any patients until he completes the programs listed above and has the CDSBC inspect his office.

RELATED: Abbotsford dentist fights interim suspension

abbotsforddentistry

