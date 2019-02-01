Abbotsford driver clocked going 102 km/h in 30 km/h school zone

Children were leaving school at the time, police say

An Abbotsford driver was ticketed earlier this week for travelling 102 km/h in a 30 km/h school zone.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said the incident took place on Wednesday at about 2:45 p.m., when traffic officers were doing enforcement outside of Aberdeen Elementary at 2975 Bradner Rd.

Here’s the clincher: The speeder, a woman in her 40s, was clocked as children were leaving school and several school buses were in the immediate area.

The driver was ticketed $483 and had her van impounded for seven days.

The Abbotsford Police Department tweeted about the incident and provided a link to an article on the ICBC website, which states that, every year, 380 children in B.C. are injured in crashes while walking or cycling, and six are killed.

In school and playground zones, 86 children are injured every year, according to the article.

Last year, 7,900 drivers were ticketed for speeding in school and playground zones.

The article also provides a tip sheet for parents to review with their children.

RELATED: Serial speeder clocked going 138 km/hr in 90 zone

RELATED: 70% of B.C. residents support using red-light cameras to snag speeders: survey

Previous story
Langley Mounties arrest suspect impaired driver
Next story
Maple Ridge groups find ways to make clothing bins safer

Just Posted

Aldergrove dancer to tour with Ariana Grande

Former Kick It Up A Notch dancer, Mao Kawakami, will perform with the star on her next world tour.

Vancouver Zoo to celebrate Chinese Year of the Pig

The Zoo is celebrating the Year of the Pig with a showcase of four spunky, red river hogs.

Giants Byram named WHL player of the month

Byram racked up an impressive tally during a Giants winning streak in January.

Relay for Life rebrands, merges Surrey, Langley events

The annual Canadian Cancer Society event will see some changes this year.

WATCH: Life-long friendship formed at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley

‘Big’ sister Lee-Anne Kelleher and ‘Little’ sister Emma Raithby met through the program two years ago.

Fate of truck driver in Humboldt bus crash will test sentencing system: experts

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu admitted he caused the collision that killed 16 people and injured 13

Woman bought winning $50,000 lotto ticket with stolen credit card: N.L. police

A 33-year-old woman intent on picking up the jackpot was instead charged

City of Vancouver limits cash payments at $10,000 to prevent money laundering

B.C. government has also introduced policies to take on money laundering

No-waste grocery stores not a garbage idea to help tackle food waste

The shop encourages customers to bring clean, reusable containers from home to box the food

Gas prices rise 3 cents a litre in Lower Mainland

Analyst Dan McTeague says prices will get much higher come April

Childcare crisis looms over B.C. Interior

Shuswap parents frustrated by lack of spaces while care providers struggle to find qualified staff

B.C.’s overdose prevention strategy sets blueprint for rest of world: study

Reseachers at University of Victoria call opening of overdose prevention sites ‘novel and nimble’

Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce dies at age 88

The cause of death was not immediately clear

Whitecaps sign Tunisian defender Jasser Khmiri

The 21-year-old defender has signed a three-year deal with the Major League Soccer squad

Most Read