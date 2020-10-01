Abbotsford family looking for pair of stolen Shih Tzu puppies

An Abbotsford family is reeling after someone broke into their home and stole two puppies back on Sept. 21.

Kate Classon, who describes herself as a reputable breeder with five years experience, came home from school that afternoon shocked to find two of the eight seven-week-old Shih Tzu puppies were missing from the playpen they are kept in.

She said her father, who she lives with, was completing work on the home’s suite and was going back and forth to the backyard during the day. Her son was in his room and on the computer working on his online schooling.

Classon said the door was unlocked and that is likely how the intruder got into the house to take the dogs.

What makes it even more devastating for the family is that one of the two dogs that were stolen had developed a bond with her son and they were likely going to keep “Willow” as a family pet.

“Two years ago our home burned to the ground and my son lost his best friend – a terrier named Skylar and every material thing that we had,” she said of a 2018 fire at her South Surrey residence. “He had finally opened up his heart and bonded with another dog and I feel was starting to gain some confidence in himself and the world around him.”

She said it’s unclear why someone would take two dogs, but that it likely means this was a person acting alone as it’s difficult to carry more than two of the dogs at once.

Classon said the dogs were four days shy of receiving important vaccinations. They had recently moved away from nursing from their mother and had begun eating solid foods.

She said the Abbotsford Police Department did respond to her call about the dogs’ disappearance on Monday, but said she was disappointed in the way it was handled.

“It took over six hours for an officer to attend and he didn’t give me any information or a card with his name on it,” she said. “He made some comments about the people occupying the house next door and basically said I wasn’t careful and left myself open to this for not locking my door.”

Classon admitted that she lives in a rougher part of Abbotsford off of McCallum Road, but said it didn’t seem like the proper thing to say to a family missing its dogs. The officer then told her to share the information on social media. Classon wanted the APD to share the information on their social media, but they have not yet done so.

She said the dogs have both emotional and monetary value to her family, and has offered a $1,000 reward for the safe return of each dog. The dogs are valued at several thousand or more apiece on the pet market. She also thanked everyone on social media who has been keeping an eye out for her dogs.

The dogs were both female and are light brown and white coloured. To contact Classon with information either message her on Facebook or call 778-598-4658.

