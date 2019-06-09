Abbotsford home shot at for second time in two days

Nobody injured in either incident; police say motive is not known

An Abbotsford home that was the site of a drive-by shooting on Thursday night, resulting in the arrest of seven people, was again targeted early Saturday morning.

Sgt. Judy Bird said police received reports at about 3 a.m. that shots had been fired in the 2700 block of Interprovincial Highway in southeast Abbotsford.

When officers arrived, they discovered that an unoccupied vehicle and a residence had been shot at. Nobody was injured.

Bird said a pickup truck was believed to have been seen fleeing the area.

An unoccupied vehicle at the residence was also shot at on Thursday at about 10:30 p.m., although police at the time did not release the exact street where it occurred.

In that incident, three vehicles fled from the area, and police located them heading west on Highway 1. They were tracked to Langley, with the help of the Air One police helicopter.

The vehicles pulled over in a business parking lot on 72 Avenue in Langley. Seven young men from the ages of 17 to 21 were arrested without incident.

No names have been released, as charges have not yet been laid.

A search of the vehicles turned up a gun, cellphones, suspected drugs and paraphernalia related to drug trafficking, Bird said at the time.

Bird said the motive behind both shootings is not known at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text 22973 (abbypd) call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

