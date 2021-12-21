Christmas cards were distributed to around 300 Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre last week as a surprise and thank you. (Submitted)

Abbotsford hospital workers receive surprise Christmas cards

Around 300 cards delivered to cars in staff parking lot thanking employees for hard work

With another wave in an ongoing pandemic, it’s been another difficult year for frontline healthcare workers, but employees at the Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre had a small bright spot last week.

A mystery person with a big amount of holiday spirit went to the trouble of creating dozens of Christmas cards, placing them in Ziploc bags, adding a candy cane and then placing them on the windshields of cars in the employee parking lot.

An ARHCC employee shared with The News that it was over 300 cards in total.

“It made my day and I know it made many other healthcare workers days,” the employee said. “It was such a random act of kindness, especially going into the holidays.”

Messages in the cards said things such as thank you for keeping us healthy and thank you for keeping our family and friends safe. The cards appear to be the work of children, but that was not confirmed.

“Lots of people from afar thought it was a parking ticket, but to our surprise it was the sweetest card,” the employee said.

Cards were placed on cars on Dec. 16.

Around 300 cards were delivered to cars in the staff parking lot thanking employees for hard work. (Submitted)

