Abbotsford man charged after police seize “Zombie Killer” machete, brass knuckles and wig

Warrant had been issued for Albert Fontaine on kidnapping charges from Penticton

An Abbotsford man is facing charges after being arrested last month with an array of weapons, along with ski masks and a curly brown wig.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police say that officers travelling between Surrey skytrain stations pulled over a vehicle with inactive insurance in the 100 block of 132nd Street.

Police say that although the driver provided an alias and fraudulent ID, they identified him as Albert Edgar Fontaine of Abbotsford. Fontaine, police say, was wanted on a warrant for parole revocation, related to charges laid in a high-profile 2016 kidnapping case in Penticton.

Police say they arrested Fontaine – who was also a suspended driver – and proceeded to seize an array of “items of concern.”

They included: a curly brown wig; ski masks; an set of brass knuckles considered a prohibited weapon; a “Zombie killer”-branded machete; handcuffs; a baseball bat, several knives; and a “Beretta” airsoft replica pistol.

Fontaine has been charged with possession of identity documents, possession of a prohbited weapon, and failing to comply with a probation order. He was scheduled to appear in Surrey Provincial Court Friday.

“We are pleased the court has recognized the importance of holding this individual in custody while judicial proceedings into his alleged crimes are under way,” Metro Vancouver Transit Police’s Ed Eviston said in a press release.

