Abbotsford man charged with 2021 shooting in Aldergrove and 13 other offences

Jason Himpfen, in 2019 (left) and 2017, has been charged in relation to a 2021 shooting in Aldergrove.

A man who was recently charged with driving recklessly from police in Abbotsford and Chilliwack in 2021 now faces 14 more charges, including for a shooting in Aldergrove.

According to the provincial court database, Jason Himpfen, 47, of Abbotsford was recently charged with discharging a firearm with the intent to wound on June 6, 2021.

At about 5:30 p.m. that day, police received reports of shots being fired in the 26200 block of 60th Avenue. They arrived to find a 50-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

RELATED: One wounded in Aldergrove shooting incident

Under the same file, Himpfen has been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, four counts of possession of property obtained by crime, and six firearms-related charges from June 8 and 16, 2021.

In February of this year, the Abbotsford Police Department reported that Himpfen had been charged in relation to an incident on Oct. 12, 2021.

On that day, patrol officers received reports of an erratic driver on Highway 1 entering the Abbotsford area.

Officers located the vehicle, but the driver failed to stop, police said. The Air 1 police helicopter followed the vehicle, while the ground units broke off.

During the next 90 minutes, the driver ran several stop signs, passed cars unsafely and forced oncoming traffic onto the shoulder of the road, police said.

The driver then stopped in Chilliwack and was taken into custody.

RELATED: Charges laid in reckless drive caught by police helicopter in Abbotsford and Chilliwack

A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up a combined 370 grams of fentanyl and methamphetamine, equating to approximately 800 individual doses.

Himpfen was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, flight from police and dangerous driving.

Himpfen, who has an extensive criminal history, was also in the news in November 2018, when he was acquitted of second-degree murder in the 2010 shooting death in Abbotsford of single mom Mandy Johnson of Langley.

Himpfen had been at the scene with gang leader Gavin Grewal, who himself was the victim of a targeted killing in North Vancouver on Dec. 22, 2017.

The judge in the case found there wasn’t enough evidence to prove that Himpfen was the shooter.

In July 2021, the APD issued a public warning about Himpfen, saying he was involved in the Lower Mainland gang conflict and that he posed a “significant risk” to the community and anyone associating with him.

RELATED: Man acquitted in 2010 shooting death of Mandy Johnson

RELATED: Abbotsford Police issue warning about man involved in gang conflict



vikki.hopes@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsCrimePoliceShooting