Abbotsford man convicted of 11 prior robberies now charged with 4 more

Scott Kuebeck accused of robberies in Abbotsford, Langley and New Westminster

Scott Kuebeck of Abbotsford, who has previously been convicted of 11 robberies, has been charged with four more. (Facebook photo)

An Abbotsford man who has previously been convicted of 11 robberies has been charged with seven new offences, including four more robberies.

Court records indicate that Scott Kuebeck was charged on June 27 with:

• robbery, using an imitation firearm and disguising his face on April 17, 2022 in Abbotsford;

• robbery on May 1, 2022 in Langley;

• robbery on May 14, 2022 in New Westminster; and

• robbery and assault with a weapon on May 16, 2022 in Langley.

Const. Art Stele, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said the robbery on April 17 occurred just after 6 p.m. at a gas station in the 33800 block of Essendene Avenue.

The suspect was captured on CCTV footage, Stele said.

He said, as the investigation unfolded, the APD was in touch with police in neighbouring communities who had reports of robberies “that were similar in execution” and had a similar suspect.

Kuebeck was identified as the suspect in all the incidents. He is next scheduled to appear Aug. 21 in Abbotsford provincial court on his new charges.

Kuebeck was sentenced to a three-year jail term in January of this year after pleading guilty to robbing a gas station in the 1900 block of Sumas Way in Abbotsford on May 27, 2022.

Police previously said that, on that day, a man entered the store, showed a firearm, stole money and merchandise, and then left.

A suspect and suspect vehicle were identified, and officers located the vehicle at a residence in the 31600 block of Ridgeview Drive in west Abbotsford.

Officers contained the residence and, with the help of a K9 unit, the two suspects were safely arrested.

Kuebeck’s co-accused, Adam Marton, was also charged with robbery, and his case is still before the courts. Court records indicate that Marton did not show up for his last court appearance on July 10, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Kuebeck was charged with 13 counts of robbery in early 2017 and pleaded guilty to nine of them – six in Chilliwack and three in Abbotsford. He was sentenced in December 2018 to four years in prison and three years of probation, but was given three years’ credit for time already served.

Kuebeck produced a knife in five of the incidents, and in two of them he said he had a gun, although he didn’t.

In late 2020, he received a 15-month jail term for an incident in January 2020 in which he attempted to rob a woman at a bank ATM in Abbotsford.

Kuebeck claimed he had a knife and demanded money, but the woman told him she didn’t have any. He threatened he would stab her if she didn’t give him her purse, but she refused to do so.

He then ran off, but officers stopped him when they spotted him running down the street in dark clothes and a balaclava.

