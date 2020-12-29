Abbotsford man found dead inside fire damaged trailer

A 66-year-old man was found dead on Monday morning shortly after firefighters located his body inside a trailer that was engulfed in flames.

Abbotsford Fire Rescue Services responded to a 911 call of a fire in the 2400-block of Bradner Road at 5:33 a.m. on Monday and upon arrival were met with a trailer on the property fully engulfed in flames.

After fighting the fire, AFRS members searched the trailer and found the deceased man inside. There was no one else in the trailer at the time.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

Abbotsford Police investigators, Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service Investigators and BC Coroners Service continue their investigation into the cause of the fire, which does not appear suspicious at this time.

abbotsfordfire