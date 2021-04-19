Abbotsford man named as victim of fatal weekend shooting in Vancouver

Harpreet Dhaliwal, 31, killed outside of Cardero’s restaurant in Coal Harbour

Police have identified the victim of a fatal weekend shooting in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour as a 31-year-old Abbotsford man.

Harpreet (Harb) Dhaliwal died Saturday night after being shot outside Cardero’s restaurant near Coal Harbour Quay and Cardero Street just after 8:30 p.m.

Sgt. Steve Addison of the Vancouver Police Department said the incident is believed to be targeted and that Dhaliwal was the intended victim.

“While we don’t think there is an immediate risk to the public, it is always shocking and unnerving when gun violence takes place in such a busy, public place,” Addison.

He said in a press conference Monday morning that he was not aware if Harb had a criminal record. There are no charges or convictions matching his name and age in the provincial court database.

Harb is the brother of Barinder (Brian) “Shrek” Dhaliwal, who has previously been identified as being involved in the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Shrek, 37, was the suspected target of a drive-by shooting in 2011 at a home on Bradner Road.

Shrek was also a known associate of the Bacon brothers. In 2011, Jarrod Bacon alleged in wiretap evidence presented at his drug-conspiracy trial that Shrek, whom he had known all his life, could front the $3 million in cash required to purchase a supply of cocaine.

A second drive-by shooting in the area of Shrek’s home took place in September 2012, resulting in a 24-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to his arm.

The two shooting incidents prompted police to later install video surveillance cameras on Bradner Road near the home.

Shrek was again targeted in July 2013, when he was shot at while driving along Downes Road and showed up at hospital with a gunshot wound.

Shrek was charged with four weapons offences in 2016, but pleaded guilty to one in 2018 and was sentenced to a one-year prison term.

Harb was the victim of previous shootings in 2017 in Abbotsford and in December 2018 at Lansdowne Mall in Richmond.

A third Dhaliwal brother, Meninder, also survived a shooting – in March 2019 in Richmond.

Anyone with information about the latest shooting is asked to call the tip line at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



