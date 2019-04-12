Abbotsford man rushed at cop with two Tasers in hands, police say

Officer not injured in incident Wednesday night on Eagle Mountain

An Abbotsford man has been charged after he allegedly held a Taser in each hand and charged at a police officer.

Const. Jody Thomas said the incident took place at about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, when police were called by a person who said the son of a neighbour was being violent towards his parents.

Thomas said an officer arrived at the residence in the Eagle Mountain area, and a man “charged out the door” holding a Taser in each hand.

Thomas didn’t know the details, but the officer was able to arrest the man, who was then discovered to be carrying a third Taser in his back waistline.

The officer was not harmed, Thomas said.

Avraj Grewal, 21, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possessing an unauthorized non-firearm, and assault.

He was released from custody on a promise to appear, and is next set to appear in court on May 16.

Abbotsford man charged after allegedly holding two Tasers and rushing at cop
