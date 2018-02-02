Abbotsford man wins $675k Set for Life prize

Terrence Brett plans to travel to Mexico and Greece; bought ticket in Chilliwack

An Abbotsford man is $675,000 richer after scratching a Set for Life ticket.

Terrence Brett had returned home from grocery shopping when he scratched his Set for Life ticket. When he discovered won $675,000, he left the groceries on the kitchen counter and headed straight out to a retailer to check the ticket.

“When I got home, my wife was a little annoyed that I left the kitchen in a mess,” Brett said in a press release. “But I made up for it when I told her I had won big and that we were now ‘Set for Life.’”

Brett plans to do more travelling with his wife, starting with trips to Mexico and eventually Greece.

“My wife and I love to travel,” he said. “This win means we can splurge and stay in nicer hotels and experience more excursions.”

Brett purchased his winning Set for Life ticket at Petro-Canada, located on Yarrow Central Road in Chilliwack.