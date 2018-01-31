Abbotsford may be in line for more overdose prevention funding

An opening for the newly redeveloped Kinghaven Treatment Centre was held in 2015 in Abbotsford. The centre will host an announcement on Thursday in response to the opioid overdose crisis.

Abbotsford may be set to receive new funding or a “community action team” to address the opioid overdose crisis.

The province announced Wednesday that Judy Darcy, the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, will be in Abbotsford Thursday to announce which B.C. communities will be first to receive new supports to help prevent overdose deaths.

The event will be held at Kinghaven Treatment Centre, suggesting the local facility is in line for some of the funding.

Darcy will be joined by representatives from the provincial Overdose Emergency Response Centre, Fraser Health Authority, First Nations Health Authority and community leaders.