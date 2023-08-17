Abbotsford officers help save man after serious self-inflicted injury

Independent Investigations Office looks into police actions and finds no wrongdoing

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has concluded an investigation into an incident in Abbotsford on Aug. 1. (Black Press file photo)

Abbotsford officers helped save the life of a man who purposely injured himself on Aug. 1, according to the province’s police watchdog.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC announced on Thursday (Aug. 17) that their investigation into the incident is complete and that the man’s injuries were not due to police action or inaction.

A press release from the IIO states that Abbotsford Police officers responded at 1 a.m. on Aug. 1 to a home on McDougall Avenue after receiving a call about a man who was not permitted to be there.

“Officers quickly located (the man) inside the residence, where he then suffered a serious self-inflicted injury. Officers immediately provided life-saving assistance,” the IIO said.

The man, who was taken to hospital, survived.

The IIO, which looks into officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, was notified about the incident and began an investigation.

“Investigators later confirmed the (man’s) wound was self-inflicted and that officers provided first aid immediately afterwards, contributing to saving his life,” the press release states.

No further details were provided.



