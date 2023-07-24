Abbotsford Outlaws 07 repeat as provincial champions

Team made up of players from Chilliwack, Abbotsford Mission and Aldergrove wins provincial title

The Abbotsford Outlaws 2007-08 softball team are back-to-back provincial champions.

The Outlaws captured the crown with a 10-3 win over the Cloverdale Fury in Delta on July 16.

Abbotsford exploded in the bottom of the fifth inning with five runs on four hits to earn the win.

Kailyn Haig started the final on the mound and gave up three runs in three innings to earn the win. Kailey Ross finished the last three and allowed zero runs with five strikeouts.

Outlaws 2007 tallied 17 hits in the game. Leah Purper went 2-for-5 at the plate as the centre fielder led the team with three runs batted in. Tia Dunn, Emily Sprott, Liberty Sharman, and Naomi Klassen each collected multiple hits and Holly Vermette stole two bases.

The Outlaws advanced to the finals with a 17-1 win over that same Fury team in the semi-final. They also posted a 2-1 playoff win in the quarterfinal round over the Ridge Meadows Pride and downed the Okanagan Elite 13-1.

Abbotsford went 3-1 in round robin play with wins over the Prince George Thunderbirds (11-0), North Delta 06 (3-2) and the Vancouver Wild Cats (11-5). The Outlaws lone loss of the tournament occurred in the round robin with an 8-1 setback to the Fury.

The provincial win now qualifies the Outlaws for the Western Canadian U17 Softball Championships, which runs from Aug. 17 to 20 in Winkler, Man.

The Abbotsford Outlaws is made up of players from Chilliwack, Abbotsford Mission and Aldergrove.

The team consists of: Tia Dunn, Sydney Clifton, Lucy Dueck, Kailyn Haig, Leah Purper, Gurveen Badesha, Naomi Klassen, Emily Sprott, Liberty Sharman, Bailey Purper and Ella McDonald. Pick-ups: Holly Vermette, Kailey Ross and Ashely Hamilton.

The club finished with an overall record of 48-13-4 in 2023 and also won gold at the Kelowna Sizzle Tournament in early-July.

