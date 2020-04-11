Brandyl Hewlett Facebook photo.

Abbotsford paramedic urges honesty about COVID-19 symptoms to frontline workers

Brandyl Hewlett said his team worked a long shift, attending to calls ‘plagued with dishonesty’

An Abbotsford paramedic is urging patients to be honest with frontline healthcare workers about their COVID-19 symptoms after he worked a tough shift for BC Ambulance Services.

Eleven hours into his shift on April 10, Brandyl Hewlett posted on social media to report that every call his team attended that day was “plagued with dishonesty” about potential COVID-19 symptoms.

“Every call, we were greeted at the door by people telling us not to worry, [that there were] definitely no infectious concerns,” Hewlett said in the post. “Upon a very quick exam, we have found that every patient, in fact, has some sort of infectious concern.

“At the worst one, [the] family was leaving the room we were in to sneak off and cough where we couldn’t hear [it]. I caught [someone] doing so when I went looking for medications in the house.”

Hewlett also said that his team is running low on personal protective equipment, and often attending these calls not properly equipped. He said he’s using a single N95 mask for an entire shift.

“Previously we would have used a dozen at this point, but we reuse them now. [It’s] unsafe, but [we’re] stretching it longer.”

Hewlett also said that he saw dozens of people in public parks, when they should be at home.

“That’s dozens too many. Go home!” he said. “Stay at home. And remember, staying at home does not mean you should invite people over.”

On his last call of the day, Hewlett said he got emotional after seeing an older man cheering the ambulance on from his car.

“He waves to me, then gives a thumbs up. Then both his hands come up, waving his fists with thumbs held high,” Hewlett said. “He held them up after I made my turn, I could see in the mirror. He had a smile on his face the whole time.

“The rest of the drive, I had a single manly tear in my eye.”

RELATED: Isolated Abbotsford doctor issues desperate plea for the public to take drastic COVID-19 action

RELATED: Abbotsford doctor, home-support worker warn about deficit of protective equipment

abbotsfordCoronavirusFraser Health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 35 new COVID-19 cases; five inmates at Mission jail in hospital
Next story
Despite long-weekend travellers, B.C. has no plans to implement restrictions

Just Posted

Lili Reinhart’s Langley pup ‘lucky to be alive’ after vicious off-leash attack

Riverdale actress traumatized after what was supposed to be a self-isolation walk with dog Milo

VIDEO: coronavirus safety and a language lesson all in one

Kwantlen language teacher Fern Gabriel shares online handwashing tips in hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓

Shaking off the isolation blues from the ground up

Jazzercise instructor gets Langley seniors at Avalon Gardens moving from out on their balconies

Entrepreneurial Langley artists holds free paint parties each week

‘I know the benefits of making art when you are stressed, overwhelmed, and not able to focus:’ Lombard

One of Langley’s most popular summer events has been cancelled due to COVID-19

Rotary club organizers cited concerns of large numbers of people and financial hardships

B.C. records 35 new COVID-19 cases; five inmates at Mission jail in hospital

B.C. has 482 active confirmed cases as of Saturday

Abbotsford paramedic urges honesty about COVID-19 symptoms to frontline workers

Brandyl Hewlett said his team worked a long shift, attending to calls ‘plagued with dishonesty’

COVID-19: B.C. ER nurse self-isolates in travel trailer, apart from family

Marcia Kent says situation is difficult but worth it to keep twin boys safe

BC Nurses’ Union donates $10,000 to Food Banks BC during COVID-19 crisis

Support comes as pandemic brings increased need for food banks, cutbacks in charitable donations

Despite long-weekend travellers, B.C. has no plans to implement restrictions

Dr. Bonnie Henry continues urging non-essential travellers to stay home

Alberta to send protective equipment, ventilators to B.C., Quebec, Ontario

Health Minister says Alberta has an abundance of equipment to deal with COVID-19

B.C. custody case highlights uncharted territory for split parents amid COVID-19

She’s a nurse, he operates a demolition company and both just want to keep their young son safe

‘Full ferries’ only half-full, BC Ferries clarifies

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP calls for further restrictions on ferry travel

Two-metre eagle wingspan signage reminds folks in B.C. city to practise social distancing

One sign was installed at Thom Creek trailhead, the other on Vedder Rotary Trail in Chilliwack

Most Read