Abbotsford Police arrest 14 as part of commercial break-and-enter investigation

Search warrant executed Wednesday on rural Downes Road property

Fourteen people were arrested in Abbotsford on Wednesday after a search warrant was executed on a rural property in the 27600 block of Downes Road.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said the warrant was related to an ongoing investigation that stemmed from a commercial break-and-enter which took place “days prior” in Abbotsford.

Bird said, due to the investigation still being underway, she could not provide any details on the break-in, including where and when it occurred and what might have been stolen.

She also said she could not divulge what the search warrant on Wednesday had uncovered.

Bird said the warrant was executed by the Abbotsford Police Department’s crime reduction unit, with the assistance of the emergency response team, the drug enforcement unit and the patrol division.

Bird said of the 14 people arrested, six were wanted on warrants in Abbotsford, two were wanted on warrants in Mission, one was wanted in Langley and one was wanted on a warrant through the RCMP’s Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment.

Of the remaining four, three were wanted for breaching their conditions and one on a mischief charge.

Bird said 13 of the individuals who were taken into custody have been released pending further investigation.

One man remained in custody on an outstanding arrest warrant, she said.

On Thursday morning, Abbotsford Police Chief Mike Serr tweeted about the arrests.

“Busy night with 14 in custody. Proactive work results in multiple warrant arrests,” he stated.

No further details are available at this time.

The area of Downes Road where the search warrant was executed is between 272 Street and Lefeuvre Road in west Abbotsford and south of Highway 1.

RELATED: Search warrant executed in Abbotsford as part of organized-crime investigation

RELATED: RCMP’s Emergency Response Team raid ‘clubhouse’ near Chilliwack homicide scene

