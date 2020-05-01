Abbotsford police and an EMT unit at Highstreet Mall’s underground parking lot. Submitted photo.

Abbotsford police arrest suspect who allegedly brought BB gun to Highstreet Mall store

Staff call police after suspect allegedly dropped gun on store floor by accident

When staff at a Highstreet Mall store watched a man accidentally drop a pistol and quickly pick it up and put it back in his jacket, they immediately called police.

Officers responded to the report at 7:50 p.m., April 30, and arrested a suspect who was in possession of a replica 1911 BB gun less than 30 minutes later. Police are now recommending charges of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace against a 39-year-old Abbotsford man.

“It’s dangerous to bring a gun – even if it’s a replica – into a store, or into the public.When it looks like an actual firearm, it alarms the community,” said Sgt. Judy Bird, media officer for Abbotsford Police Department.

Multiple police vehicles and an emergency response unit can be seen in the mall’s underground parking lot, in photos shared on social media.

When officers arrived on scene they searched the store, but the man was no longer there, according to Bird.

“We were conducting patrols in the area and we located him in the area of Creekside Drive,” Bird said. “There was no issue with his arrest; he didn’t fight us.”

RELATED: ‘Extremely dangerous’ situation in Abbotsford involves man with real-looking BB gun

abbotsford

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; roughly 60% of patients have recovered
Next story
VIDEO: Aldergrove teachers find new ways to better student’s lives during pandemic

Just Posted

Abbotsford police arrest suspect who allegedly brought BB gun to Highstreet Mall store

Staff call police after suspect allegedly dropped gun on store floor by accident

VIDEO: Langley teachers sing to students to keep connected during COVID

Local elementary school works to engage with students

VIDEO: Aldergrove teachers find new ways to better student’s lives during pandemic

Betty Gilbert and Shortreed teachers and students swap smiles with entertaining videos

Dogs an increasing problem for postal carriers during pandemic

More people home means more dogs around, too

Aldergrove Rotary pledges $2,500 in gift cards for food bank families

Aldergrove club choses to tackle local hunger with matching COVID grant from Rotary International

Feds ban more than 1,500 assault-style rifles in Canada

There will be a two-year amnesty period, federal officials say

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

Appeals court says 2011 article was ‘attack’ on Andrew Weaver in defamation suit

The article, Corruption of Climate Science Has Created 30 Lost Years, was written by Timothy Ball

Wet’suwet’en elected chiefs call for withdrawal of ‘premature’ agreement on rights and title

The elected chiefs claim negotiation process ignored them and many clan members

B.C. teachers vote to accept same pay increase as other unions

Negotiations with BCTF dragged on for a year

New Kelowna medical manufacturer to make 20 million masks per month

Breathe Medical Manufacturing’s mask output is planned to increase to 40 million by the summer

Vancouver police probe racist vandalism on Chinese cultural centre

This is one of 11 anti-Asian incidents reported in the city through April

B.C. opens applications for COVID-19 emergency worker benefit

Tax return, eligibility for federal CERB among requirements

Hall of Fame event cancelled, B.C.’s Larry Walker to wait one more year

Walker is to be inducted with Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, and Ted Simmons

Most Read