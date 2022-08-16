Abbotsford Police are investigating a possible attempted child abduction that occurred on Monday night (Aug. 15). (File photo)

Abbotsford Police are investigating a possible attempted child abduction that occurred on Monday night (Aug. 15). (File photo)

Abbotsford Police investigate possible attempted child abduction

Cops called to incident on Maple Street on Monday night (Aug. 15)

The Abbotsford Police Department is investigating what they call an attempted child abduction that occurred on Monday night (Aug. 15) in the 2700 block of Maple Street.

Police said an unknown man broke into a residence just before 9 p.m. and attempted to pull a child out of a ground-floor bedroom window. The child broke free and did not receive any injuries, police said.

Multiple APD officers, the Integrated Police Dog Services and the Forensic Identification Unit attended the residence following the incident.

The APD major crime unit has now taken over the investigation.

The APD said they are releasing the information to the public as a precaution and to remind citizens to lock their doors and windows and to report any suspicious activity.

Any witnesses or those with dash-cam footage are asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225.

RELATED: Abbotsford Police Department conducts community safety survey

abbotsfordBreaking NewsCrimePolice

Previous story
Beached baby porpoise rescued from tidal pool on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Aidan Smaaslet, 6, from Brookswood was enjoying his ribs at the Langley RibFest on Sunday, Aug. 14. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley RibFest 50-50 draw raises record $285,000

Langley RCMP are asking for witnesses in a recent non-fatal hit and run on 203rd Street and Fraser Highway. (Black Press Media files)
SUV clips mobility scooter rider in Langley hit and run

Greater Vancouver Zoo image of grey wolf.
Wolves escape from Aldergrove’s Greater Vancouver Zoo, one still at large

Moms Stop the Harm tied purple ribbons along Robson Street in Vancouver on Tuesday Aug. 16 to memorialize the 10,000 people who have died of toxic drugs in B.C. since a public health emergency was declared in 2016. (Cole Schisler/Black Press Media)
VIDEO: Moms take to B.C. streets, tying purple ribbons to honour 10,000 lives lost to drug poisonings