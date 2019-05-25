A loaded and unregistered SKS rifle was found Wednesday (May 22) in a vehicle driven by an Abbotsford man who was prohibited from driving. The man was arrested in Chilliwack. (Abbotsford Police Department photo)

Abbotsford police find loaded rifle in car of ‘prolific offender’ prohibited from driving

Tyler Houle of Abbotsford arrested Wednesday in Chilliwack

Police who pulled over a prohibited driver in Abbotsford earlier this week got more than they bargained for when they searched his vehicle.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said plainclothes officers with the crime reduction unit spotted a vehicle on Wednesday that was being driven by a man who was prohibited from driving.

She said, due to the subject’s previous record of dangerous driving, the officers “surveilled” the vehicle until it stopped in a Chilliwack parking lot and the driver got out of the car.

Bird said the man was arrested without incident on outstanding warrants, and a search of his vehicle turned up a loaded and unregistered SKS rifle.

Tyler Houle, 39, now faces additional charges of prohibited driving and of occupying a vehicle knowing a prohibited firearm was present.

His next court appearance is scheduled for June 17 in Abbotsford.

RELATED: ‘Prolific offender’ jumps or falls off parkade while fleeing from police

RELATED: Charges laid against man who jumped from parkade while fleeing police

Houle, whom police have called a “prolific offender,” was previously charged in Abbotsford in October 2017, after he was located driving dangerously in Chilliwack and travelling at speeds of up to 160 km/h in 70 km/h zones.

Houle eventually made his way into central Abbotsford and parked the Honda he was driving at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre.

When police tried to arrest him on the parkade, he either jumped or fell four metres to the ground below.

Houle was injured when he landed, but limped to a nearby vehicle, which he then tried to steal, police said at the time.

Houle was quickly arrested and taken to hospital for a possible broken leg. A police officer was also treated in hospital after suffering injuries when the man resisted arrest.

Houle was charged the following day with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, obstructing a police officer and theft of a motor vehicle.

According to the provincial court database, he was sentenced in November 2018 to another two months in jail – on top of the nine months he had been in prison – and two years’ probation on two of the charges. (The stolen-vehicle charge was stayed.)


Most Read