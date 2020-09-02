Abbotsford resident Brook Morrison has not been seen since Tuesday evening. (Submitted)

Abbotsford Police, Fraser Valley Search and Rescue looking for Brook Morrison

Abbotsford man has been missing since Tuesday evening, believed to be in Ledgeview area

The Abbotsford Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Abbotsford resident Brook Morrison.

Morrison was last heard from on Tuesday evening at 5:45 pm when he left his residence in the Clearbrook Road area to go for a walk.

Morrison is believed to still be in Abbotsford. He stands 5’5” tall, slim build, blonde hair, blue eyes and weighs approximately 120 pounds. What he is wearing is currently unknown.

The APD also provided an update at 9:01 p.m. on Wednesday night stating that they along with Fraser Valley Search and Rescue continued their search tonight, but they have not been able to yet locate Morrison. They do not know if Brook is equipped for hiking or the cooler weather.

Morrison’s cellular phone is tracking to the area of Eagle Mountain- possibly Ledgeview.

Those familiar with the trails in and around the Ledgeview, Sumas Mountain or Auguston trail systems are asked to keep an eye out for Morrison. Anyone who saw Brook in the past 24 hours, or anyone that may resemble him, please call contact the APD.

If you see anything that may help with this search, please contact the APD by calling 604-859-5225.

RELATED: Man wanted for ramming police car and almost hitting bystanders in Abbotsford

abbotsfordmissing person

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mother in Vancouver Island hit-and-run killed on 11th wedding anniversary
Next story
What happens if B.C. re-enters a COVID lockdown? Psychologist says we’ll be OK

Just Posted

LETTER: Langley resident says it’s time to open Walnut Grove pool

Follow Netherlands’ example and open pool with rules, letter writer says

Abbotsford Police, Fraser Valley Search and Rescue looking for Brook Morrison

Abbotsford man has been missing since Tuesday evening, believed to be in Ledgeview area

COVID risks too high, Langley education assistant says

The 67-year-old says she’ll retire rather than return to the classroom in Walnut Grove

Township Active Beyond the Bell program suspended at Langley schools

Two hour after school program will not be offered

Helping Madison Place fire victims

A local business and business association combine contributions

Boy, 10, alive after family dog jumps into action during cougar attack in Lillooet

Two women and four children were walking near a remote family cabin when the cougar attacked

B.C. records 89 COVID-19 cases, two in senior care homes

One more death brings B.C. total fatalities to 210

Small dog attacked by pit bull at Salmon Arm beach

Owner says her dog was pounced on by a larger dog owned by people camping on beach

RCMP find massive illegal grow operation in rural B.C. during unrelated aerial operation

5,200 cannabis plants were seized by police

While some cities saw wildfires and heat, Prince Rupert saw record rainfall this summer

Prince Rupert summer rainfall is highest ever recorded

$242M in federal back-to-school funding to be divvied up by districts based on enrolment

Funds to be used to buy more personal protective equipment, increase capacity for remote learning

Woman arrested after chaining herself to fence at Kamloops pipeline construction site

The woman was arrested for allegedly being in civil contempt of the court order

Vancouver to Sicamous: a backroads journey by bicycle

Marco Bieri discovers backcountry via trails, logging and mining roads

UPDATE: Maple Ridge families escape early morning fire

Two townhouses were “fully involved”

Most Read