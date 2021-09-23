(Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford Police investigating after crash kills 1, sends 2 to hospital

Police requesting video footage of Mt. Lehman Road collision

Abbotsford Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead, and sent two to hospital on Sept. 22.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Mt. Lehman Road, between Great Northern Way and Progressive Way at approximately 3:15 p.m.

The crash involved a pickup truck and sedan type vehicle, and the impact sent the truck into the yard of a home adjacent to the street.

The passenger of the sedan died of their injuries, while the driver was transported to hospital in serious condition. The driver of the truck was sent to hospital with minor injuries.

“We offer our condolences to the family and friends of the passenger killed in this tragic crash,” said an Abbotsford Police Department (APD) press release.

“If you were near the 2500 block of Mt Lehman Road today between 3 – 3:30 p.m. and have CCTV, dashcam video or witnessed this collision, please contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.”

APD patrol officers and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) were on scene, and Mt. Lehman Road was closed while an investigation took place.

