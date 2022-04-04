Abbotsford Police warn the public to practice awareness when walking alone, avoid using your phone, having headphones in and to report suspicious persons or activity to them. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford Police investigating early morning sexual assault on Sunday

Assault in business park on South Fraser Way appears to be ‘random incident,’ police say

Abbotsford Police are investigating an early morning sexual assault that occurred on Sunday, April 3.

The assault occurred between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. within the 32900 Block of South Fraser Way, as the female victim was walking through a business park, according to an APD press release.

She was approached by an unknown man, described as South Asain, around 30, with short brown hair and a beard, driving a grey or silver van.

This man then sexually assaulted her.

The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit is investigating, and in the preliminary stages of the case.

“The initial investigation suggests this to be a random incident. No suspect has been identified or arrested at this time,” the press release says.

The victim was treated in hospital, feels traumatized, but did not sustain serious physical injuries, Const. Paul Walker, media officer with the APD, said in an email.

He added investigators are in the process of canvassing for video, aiming to identify the vehicle or suspect.

Abbotsford Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area of South Fraser Way and Bourquin Crescent West around the time of the assault, that may have been a witness or have dashcam footage, to contact the Major Crime Unit: 604-859-5225.

They’re warning the public to practice awareness when walking alone, avoid using your phone, having headphones in and to report suspicious persons or activity to them.

RELATED: Police release sketch of Abbotsford sex-assault suspect

@portmoodypigeon
patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

abbotsfordsexual assault

Previous story
Russia faces growing outrage amid new evidence of atrocities

Just Posted

Surrey resident Erin Robinson couldn’t sleep a wink after scoring the top prize of $150,000 playing BCLC’s Bingo Supreme Scratch and Win ticket. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Surrey winner pick $150,000 lottery ticket at Langley store

Referee Dale Walters raised the hand of victorious Molly Fischer, of Langley City Boxing, declaring her triumphant in her match against Jess Kobayashi of Maple Ridge’s Unified Training Centre. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley boxers return to the competitive ring

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley man asks Russia to add him to list of banned visitors

Coming to Langley Events Centre June 13 to 19 is the inaugural BC Basketball Festival, including Fraser Valley Bandits action. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Provincial basketball festival announced in Langley