Abbotsford Police involved in search for woman missing in Costa Rica

Jaclyn Ferland-Smith was last seen Aug. 17 by her husband at their home

Jaclyn Ferland-Smith, formerly of Abbotsford, has been missing in Costa Rica since Aug. 17.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is involved in the investigation into a former Abbotsford woman who has been missing in Costa Rica since Aug. 17.

In a press release issued Wednesday (Sept. 29), the APD said they were contacted Aug. 20 by the parents of Jaclyn Ferland-Smith (sometimes referred to as “Smith Ferland”), 40, to help locate their daughter.

Const. Jody Thomas said the APD is assisting her parents – who live in Abbotsford – and is working with the RCMP regional liaison officer for Costa Rica and the B.C. Missing Persons Centre.

“Jaclyn’s parents are extremely concerned,” Thomas said.

The Costa Rica Judicial Police are also actively investigating. Ferland-Smith’s parents have been in Costa Rica, conducting extensive searches and trying to find answers about her disappearance.

Ferland-Smith went missing from Cacique Hill between Playa Hermosa and Playa Del Coco after returning home from a physiotherapy appointment.

A Facebook page (“Search for Jaclyn”) dedicated to the search includes interviews with, and posts from, Jaclyn’s husband of two years, Sebastien Ferland, who says that on Aug. 17 she was in mental distress, became angry at him and left their home on foot while he was in the shower.

Jaclyn left with only her passport and wallet, but there has been no trace of her since, including any use of her passport or bank and credit cards.

Community searches began Aug. 20 and have included beach areas along the coast, mountainsides and the water. The search parties even combed through illegal burn areas and garbage dumps, sifting through the soot and breaking open every bag.

As well, scent dogs were deployed at the couple’s home, but found nothing of significance in the house and vehicle, according to the Facebook page.

The page states that security cameras and Jaclyn’s phone were also reviewed, and no useful information was found on those either.

Thomas said Ferland-Smith, who grew up in Abbotsford, has a degree in kinesiology and worked as a Canadian military training officer. She might have contacts across Canada and internationally, Thomas added.

Ferland-Smith, who often goes by “Jackie,” is 5’ 8”, about 140 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair and green eyes. She is described as being “very physically fit.”

Anyone who has been in contact with her is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225.



