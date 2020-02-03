Sexual offender Taylor Dueck has been released from prison after serving his full sentence and is now living in Abbotsford.

Abbotsford Police issue warning about sex offender released from prison

Taylor Dueck is living in Abbotsford after serving full jail term

A sex offender who was released from prison today (Monday) is now living in Abbotsford, according to the Abbotsford Police Department (APD).

The APD issued a public notification that Taylor Dueck, 25, is subject to court-ordered conditions that include: not to possess or use controlled substances, to abide by a curfew of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., and not to possess any weapons.

Dueck is 5’ 11”, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

The Abbotsford News reported last week that Dueck has served his full prison sentence of three years and seven months for sexual assault and assault with a weapon.

Parole board documents obtained by The News indicate that Dueck was responsible for the violent sexual assaults of four teenage girls in 2014.

One of those assaults resulted in Dueck being sentenced to a one-year conditional sentence (house arrest) and three years’ probation. That sentence did not begin until his release today.

Dueck also had other allegations of sexual that did not result in charges, including kissing a five-year-old girl, groping a nine-year-old girl while playing hide-and-seek, and threatening to post sexually explicit photos online of a girl if she did not have sex with him.

He was previously denied day and full parole.

In its decision, the Parole Board of Canada said Dueck was being denied because there were “reasonable grounds” to believe that he was “likely to commit an offence causing death or serious harm to another person.”

The board noted that, although Dueck had taken sex-offender and other programs in prison, he continued to minimize his offences and was resistant to talking about them nor did he have a release plan to manage his risk in the community.

The APD asks that anyone who sees Dueck breach his conditions should call 911 immediately.

 

