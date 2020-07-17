Abbotsford Police seek suspect in stabbing incident

The APD is seeking 30-year-old Matthew Roy in relation to a stabbing incident. (Submitted)

The Abbotsford Police Department is looking for 30-year-old Matthew Roy after a suspected stabbing incident that occurred on July 13.

APD patrol officers were called to the 1600-block of Riverside Road in response to a stabbing and arrived on scene to discover a 34-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to his upper body. That man was then transported to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police were told that a verbal altercation had occurred between two men, one then produced a large knife and stabbed the other. The suspect then fled on foot before the police arrived.

Abbotsford Police General Investigation Section investigators have identified the suspect as Roy. He is now wanted on a warrant of arrest for this incident, and now faces new charges of aggravated Assault and breach of court conditions (two charges).

Roy is described as standing five foot nine and weighing 161 pounds. He has short dark hair and a brown goatee.

Anyone with information on Roy and his whereabouts is asked to contact the APD at 9-1-1 or 604-859-5225. The public is advised to not approach Roy if he is spotted in public.

RELATED: Police identify suspect vehicle in Abbotsford fatal shooting

abbotsfordPolicestabbing