Abbotsford Police seek witnesses to arson at home under construction

An arson on Feb. 16 damaged a residence under consttruction on Auguston Parkway North in Abbotsford.

  • Mar. 1, 2018 3:18 p.m.
The Abbotsford Police Department is looking for witnesses to a fire which was deliberately set in the basement of a residence under construction on Feb. 16.

Sgt. Judy Bird said the fire caused $85,000 in damages to the home at 4426 Auguston Parkway North.

Bird said the building contractor discovered the damage the next morning.

Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service investigators found the circumstances of the fire to be suspicious, and the investigation was turned over to the APD.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the incident, or who has surveillance video that may assist with the investigation, to come forward.

They can call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

 

A fire in the basement of this residence under construction was deliberately set on Feb. 16 on Auguston Parkway North in Abbotsford.

