The APD is seeking witnesses to an alleged sexual assault on Sunday morning. (File photo)

Abbotsford Police seek witnesses to sexual assault

Alleged incident occurred on South Fraser Way on Sunday morning

The Abbotsford Police Department is investigating an alleged sexual assault that occurred on Sunday morning at 1:15 a.m.

A female approached a patrolling officer in the area of South Fraser Way and the 2600 block of West Bourquin Crescent and stated that she had been sexually assaulted.

The victim and the suspect are unknown to each other and the attack appears to be unprovoked.

The suspect was described as a Caucasian male, between 30 to 35 years old and with sandy dark brown short hair. He also sported a scruffy and patchy beard and had partially rotted teeth. At the time of the incident he was wearing a white shirt and black pants. Following the alleged assault, the suspect fled the scene on a bicycle.

It is believed that several vehicles drove past the victim as she attempted to flag them down for help following the encounter. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and was released later that day.

The APD urged the public to practice awareness, avoid using your phone or having headphones in while walking at night and to report suspicious persons or activity to the police.

Investigators are seeking any witnesses or persons with possible dash cam footage or those that may have information about this investigation to please contact the major crime unit at 604-859-5225.

RELATED: Man wanted for ramming police car and almost hitting bystanders in Abbotsford

abbotsford

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Thousands of CRA and government accounts disabled after cyberattack

Just Posted

Aberdeen’s Ace Hardware store unveils itself as newest Rona location

Staff marked the grand opening Aug. 13 with four days of sales

Abandoned dog gets a ‘second chance’ after seven months in Aldergrove shelter

English mastiff Baloo was adopted and taken home Aug. 6, after seven months in the shelter

How students at Langley’s Trinity Western University came up with an inexpensive way to write in the air online

Low-cost transparent lightbox for instructors was developed as part of a student jobs program

SHARE: Sunset stunning from Langley’s Edgewater Bar

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

SHARE: Iconic Glen Valley structure captures 9-year-old’s eye

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

Canada’s national police force marks its 100th anniversary in 2020

Abbotsford Police seek witnesses to sexual assault

Alleged incident occurred on South Fraser Way on Sunday morning

Thousands of CRA and government accounts disabled after cyberattack

Federal authorities scrambling for answers

Vancouverites party on the streets, in spite of celebrity messaging

Police say they quickly shut down an impromptu street gathering

From masks to cohorting, a guide to back-to-school rules across the country

B.C. school districts are to post final return details online by Aug. 26

Robert Trump, U.S. president’s younger brother, dead at 71

‘He was not just my brother, he was my best friend’

VIDEO: Seal pup and mom play and ‘kiss’ in Oak Bay Marina

BRNKL seal cam captures harbour seal growing up in busy harbour

Rare white orca spotted hunting off shores of Alaska for first time

Tl’uk seems healthy and strong, says researcher

VIDEO: Wings and Wheels kicks into gear to raise funds for fighting breast cancer

100% of proceeds from drive-thru car show at Tradex in Abbotsford to be donated

Most Read