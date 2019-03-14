Stock photo

Abbotsford Police warn of man seen lurking outside windows of house

Suspect walked away when spotted at home on Babich Place

The Abbotsford Police Department is warning the public to be wary after a prowler was reported lurking outside the windows of a residence in the 33400 block of Babich Place over the weekend.

Sgt. Judy Bird said a homeowner saw a man in his backyard, peering through a window and watching family members inside his home.

She said the homeowner called out to the man, who casually walked away out of view.

“The homeowner believes the suspect was familiar with the home’s property and layout, as he was able to divert around motion sensors, and left with ease,” Bird said.

The suspect was wearing all-black clothing and gloves, and his face was covered. He stood between six feet and 6’ 3”.

Bird said residents are urged to call 911 to report suspicious activity and to turn on outside lights to deter people from prowling close to their house.

As well, windows should be locked and blinds or drapes should be closed to deter people from entering homes or watching through windows, Bird said.

She said that anyone who sees someone in their yard should call 911 and should not contaminate the scene by entering the area where the person was observed.

“Police will want to collect evidence left behind, and possibly use a police service dog to locate the person,” Bird said.

RELATED: B.C. burglar hiding in the ceiling gets caught after miscalculation

RELATED: Cat burglar breaks into Abbotsford home

 

Previous story
Sour notes sounded: Cause of KPU music admission freeze disputed
Next story
64% of Canadians do not support current laws that support ‘birth tourism’: poll

Just Posted

Langley RCMP look to public to help solve mirror theft mystery and other petty crimes

The local police have released surveillance photos from crimes at local businesses.

EXCLUSIVE: Aldergrove Town Centre includes 28-storey tower and community parkade

The open house visualized the transformation of the central site in three distinct phases.

Fate of Langley-filmed Lori Loughlin series up in the air with U.S. college bribery scandal

Shirley Rempel owns Country Lane Antiques, which is the set of Lori Loughlin’s Hallmark movie series.

Sour notes sounded: Cause of KPU music admission freeze disputed

Critics claim cuts are because university lost money opening new Surrey campus, KPU denies charge

Sticking it to cancer in memory of Langley athlete

Fraternity brothers remember Scott Trapp with ball hockey fundraiser at UBC

Golden retriever stolen from backyard in B.C. returned home

Atlas was returned home with the help of RCMP

Happy Pi Day: How pie, Einstein and Stephen Hawking connect

National Pi Day declared in 2009

B.C. needs to catch up in restoring old gas wells, auditor says

Taxpayers won’t be stuck with ‘orphaned’ wells, regulator says

Man faces child luring, child porn charges linked to Hope, Vancouver Island

Jason Thomas Graff was in Chilliwack court on March 5 to face multiple charges

64% of Canadians do not support current laws that support ‘birth tourism’: poll

Any child born in Canada is a citizen, even if their parents are here on tourist visas

Abbotsford Police warn of man seen lurking outside windows of house

Suspect walked away when spotted at home on Babich Place

B.C. housing slump has begun to slow economy, credit union economists say

Central 1 not predicting recession, but ‘sharp contraction’ in construction

Suspect arrested after indecent acts at Vancouver all-girls private school

Meanwhile, RCMP say they are investigating an internal code of conduct breach by one of its officers

Security tips for National Password Day

Study found average person has 118 accounts, 73 per cent repeat same password

Most Read