Abbotsford Police warn of man seen lurking outside windows of house

Suspect walked away when spotted at home on Babich Place

The Abbotsford Police Department is warning the public to be wary after a prowler was reported lurking outside the windows of a residence in the 33400 block of Babich Place over the weekend.

Sgt. Judy Bird said a homeowner saw a man in his backyard, peering through a window and watching family members inside his home.

She said the homeowner called out to the man, who casually walked away out of view.

“The homeowner believes the suspect was familiar with the home’s property and layout, as he was able to divert around motion sensors, and left with ease,” Bird said.

The suspect was wearing all-black clothing and gloves, and his face was covered. He stood between six feet and 6’ 3”.

Bird said residents are urged to call 911 to report suspicious activity and to turn on outside lights to deter people from prowling close to their house.

As well, windows should be locked and blinds or drapes should be closed to deter people from entering homes or watching through windows, Bird said.

She said that anyone who sees someone in their yard should call 911 and should not contaminate the scene by entering the area where the person was observed.

“Police will want to collect evidence left behind, and possibly use a police service dog to locate the person,” Bird said.

RELATED: B.C. burglar hiding in the ceiling gets caught after miscalculation