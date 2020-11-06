The Abbotsford Police Department is warning that the opioid crisis is worsening.

The Abbotsford Police Department is warning that the opioid crisis is worsening.

Abbotsford Police warn that drug potency and opioid crisis are worsening

Drug toxicity is four times more potent than usual, says department

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is warning the public of the increasing toxicity of drugs circulating in the community.

Insp. Tom Chesley of the investigative support branch said recent calls for service, along with information from various investigations, have led the APD to warn that the current opioid crisis has worsened.

He said the toxicity levels are almost four times more potent than usual, and significant health implications causing a spike in drug-related overdoses and deaths is possible.

RELATED: New study calls for new approach to tackling overdose crisis

“We do not have the exact numbers of overdoses and deaths, but what our officers and street workers have been seeing is alarming,” Chesley said.

“We do not want to wait for specific statistics to confirm our suspicions, which is why we are providing this information to warn our community about our concerns of these potential elevated dangers. Of particular concern, this increased toxicity is having a disproportionate effect on people in their 20s. This warning is extended to all users.”

The APD urges that people not use drugs alone and instead use one of the overdose prevention sites in Abbotsford. Anyone struggling with drug addiction or has a loved one who can contact Project Angel at 604-835-5225 for help.

RELATED: Abbotsford Police program connects with drug users

Drugsopioid crisis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LMH, Fort Langley seniors facility hit with new COVID outbreaks
Next story
UPDATE: All four lanes through Massey Tunnel now open

Just Posted

Commissioner Austin Cullen listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on February 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Recorded conversations now evidence at B.C. money laundering inquiry

A former police officer recorded an ex-solicitor general of B.C.

Another outbreak at Langley Memorial Hospital was announced by the provincial government on Friday, Nov. 6. (Langley Advance Times files)
LMH, Fort Langley seniors facility hit with new COVID outbreaks

COVID numbers in B.C. hit all-time high

Police service dog Grinder was injured on Halloween when he was attacked by an aggressive dog in Abbotsford. (RCMP file photo)
RCMP service dog Grinder injured by aggressive dog in Abbotsford

Incident occurred on Halloween during shots-fired call that turned out to be fireworks

Gus Hartl, left, accepted a gift from Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce past president Jack Nicholson as it was announced Hartl was the 2019 recipient of the H.D. Stafford Good Citizen of the Year honour. (Langley Advance Times files)
Nominations still open to find Langley’s Good Citizen of the Year

The annual award is named for the late Harold Stafford

The Springmans are an Aldergrove family music group up for best Gospel music at the Fraser Valley Music Awards. (Springmans/Special to The Star)
Handful of Langley and Aldergrove artists up for Fraser Valley Music Awards

People can tune in to CIVL 101.7 on Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. for a live reading of the winners

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
589 new COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths reported in past 24 hours in B.C.

That brings the total number of test-positive cases to 17,149 since January, as well as 275 deaths

The BCAFN hosted its 15th annual special Chiefs assembly in March 2019 in Merritt. (BC Assembly of First Nations Facebook photo)
Election for BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief goes virtual

Terry Teegee and Cheryl Casimer are seeking a three-year term

An N-95 mask is seen in Toronto on Friday, March 27, 2020. One of the world's largest U.S.-based makers of consumer products says it has been told by the White House to stop exporting medical-grade face masks to the Canadian market.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Medical masks now mandatory in B.C. hospitals, doctors’ offices, care facilities

When someone doesn’t have a medical mask, the facility must provide one

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

VPD crest (VPD handout)
Police probe 2 unprovoked attacks on East Asian women in Vancouver

The attacks appear to involve different suspects

(Black Press Media file photo)
UPDATE: All four lanes through Massey Tunnel now open

Northbound lanes were closed after an oversize vehicle struck a sprinkler head

The Abbotsford Police Department is warning that the opioid crisis is worsening.
Abbotsford Police warn that drug potency and opioid crisis are worsening

Drug toxicity is four times more potent than usual, says department

(Black Press Media file photo)
Whole Foods reverses poppy ban for workers following heavy criticism

Veteran Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay tweeted that Whole Foods’ policy is ‘absolutely unacceptable’

Most Read