Abbotsford PPC candidate admits to having COVID in debate; takes aim at vaccine passports

PPC candidate Kevin Sinclair claimed to be treating his symptoms with Vitamins C and D

Participating in a virtual forum on Wednesday night were federal Abbotsford riding candidates (clockwise from top left) Stephen Fowler (Green Party), Navreen Gill (Liberal), Kevin Sinclair (People’s Party) and Ed Fast (Conservative). (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

An Abbotsford federal election candidate who said vaccine mandates are unconstitutional stated during a virtual all-candidates meeting on Wednesday (Sept. 15) that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Kevin Sinclair, the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) candidate in the Abbotsford riding, was responding to a panel question about whether there should be a vaccine mandate for federally regulated areas – such as domestic travel on trains and planes – and whether there should be a national vaccine passport.

“I’m in my third day of isolation since testing positive for COVID. I’m treating my symptoms with vitamin C, D … and other supplements. Today is actually my best day so far,” he said.

Sinclair said a study out of Israel indicates that he will now have 14 times the immunity of someone who is fully vaccinated.

He said for the government to force mandates on Canadians who do not want to get vaccinated – “for whatever reason, they deem the right reason for them not to” – is wrong.

Sinclair was among more than 500 people who attended a PPC rally at Rotary Stadium on Sept. 4 featuring leader Maxime Bernier, who has publicly stated that he is not vaccinated and is against the use of vaccine passports/cards.

The all-candidates forum on Wednesday night was hosted by the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce, the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board and the Fraser Valley Indo-Canadian Business Association.

The other candidates who participated were incumbent Ed Fast (Conservative), Navreen Gill (Liberal) and Stephen Fowler (Green Party). NDP candidate Dharmasena Yakandawela did not attend.

A few of the questions focused on post-pandemic recovery and measures such as vaccine mandates and passports.

Fast said he is “appalled” at how Justin Trudeau and the Liberals have allowed these issues to become divisive during the pandemic. He said although vaccines are an “extremely important tool” in the fight against the virus, there are other measures – such as rapid testing – that can be taken.

“We should not be vilifying each other for the health choices that we make,” he said.

Gill said the Liberals believe that if you want to participate in a community, “you have a responsibility to that community.”

“As a doctor, I can say this: I cannot see another patient gasping for air while begging me for the vaccine when it’s too late,” she said.

Fowler said although he doesn’t believe that vaccines should be mandated, they are important in the fight against COVID-19.

“We are living in weird times, and this thing is only going to get worse … The virus is only going to mutate if people don’t get the vaccines because that’s how it does mutate,” he said.



