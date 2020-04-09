Pacific Institution in Abbotsford. Black Press file photo.

Abbotsford prison has confirmed COVID-19 case

Pacific Regional Treatment Centre is the third prison in B.C. in one week to confirm case

An inmate at Abbotsford’s Pacific Regional Treatment Centre has a confirmed case of COVID-19 – the third prison in B.C. to have an infection within a week.

Corrections Canada released updated numbers today, April 9, showing the number of positive cases, along with the number of tests done, among federal prison populations across the country.

On Saturday, April 4, Corrections Canada confirmed that two inmates at Mission Institution had positive test results. Today, that number had been updated to 14, with 21 more tests pending. The first confirmed case was at Okanagan Correctional Centre on April 2.

A correction officer at Mission Institution told Black Press Media that 15 staff working at the Mission facility had to self isolate due to the outbreak.

The News has reached out to Corrections Canada for comment.

abbotsford

