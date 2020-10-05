The 2020 B.C. provincial election occurs on Oct. 24.
Abbotsford riding candidates’ social media links
How to find more info on Abbotsford South, Abbotsford West and Abbotsford-Mission hopefuls
British Columbia heads to the polls in less than three weeks, and the final candidate list was completed on Friday.
Here are social media and website links for candidates battling for votes in every Abbotsford riding:
Abbotsford South (see map)
Bruce Banman (BC Liberal)
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Party website
YouTube
Aird Flavelle (BC Green)
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Party website
Inder Johal (BC NDP)
Party website
Laura-Lynn Thompson (Christian Heritage Party)
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Party website
Personal website
YouTube
Abbotsford West (see map)
Michael de Jong (BC Liberal)
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Party website
Kevin Eastwood (BC Green)
Party website
Sukhi Gill (B.C. Vision)
Facebook
Michael Henshall (BC Conservative)
Twitter
Facebook
Preet Rai (BC NDP)
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Party website
Personal website
Abbotsford-Mission (see map)
Aeriol Alderking (Christian Heritage Party)
Twitter
Facebook
Pam Alexis (BC NDP)
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Party website
Stephen Fowler (BC Green)
Twitter
Facebook
Party website
Simon Gibson (BC Liberal)
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Party website
Trevor Hamilton (BC Conservative)
Facebook
Party website
