The 2020 B.C. provincial election occurs on Oct. 24.

Abbotsford riding candidates’ social media links

How to find more info on Abbotsford South, Abbotsford West and Abbotsford-Mission hopefuls

British Columbia heads to the polls in less than three weeks, and the final candidate list was completed on Friday.

Here are social media and website links for candidates battling for votes in every Abbotsford riding:

Abbotsford South (see map)

Bruce Banman (BC Liberal)

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Party website

YouTube

Aird Flavelle (BC Green)

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Party website

Inder Johal (BC NDP)

Party website

Laura-Lynn Thompson (Christian Heritage Party)

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Party website

Personal website

YouTube

Abbotsford West (see map)

Michael de Jong (BC Liberal)

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Party website

Kevin Eastwood (BC Green)

Party website

Sukhi Gill (B.C. Vision)

Facebook

Michael Henshall (BC Conservative)

Twitter

Facebook

Preet Rai (BC NDP)

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Party website

Personal website

Abbotsford-Mission (see map)

Aeriol Alderking (Christian Heritage Party)

Twitter

Facebook

Pam Alexis (BC NDP)

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Party website

Stephen Fowler (BC Green)

Twitter

Facebook

Party website

Simon Gibson (BC Liberal)

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Party website

Trevor Hamilton (BC Conservative)

Facebook

Party website

