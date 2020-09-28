Abbotsford school trustee Preet Rai has been acclaimed as the NDP candidate for the Abbotsford West riding in next month’s provincial election. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Abbotsford school trustee running for NDP

Preet Rai acclaimed as candidate for Abbotsford West riding

Abbotsford school trustee Preet Rai has been acclaimed as the BC NDP candidate in Abbotsford West for the upcoming election.

Rai is so far facing incumbent Liberal candidate Mike de Jong, who was first elected in a 1995 byelection. No other candidates have yet been announced for the riding.

Rai has lived in Abbotsford for more than two decades and has served on various boards, including the executive committee to raise funds for the Canuck Place Children’s Hospice in Abbotsford.

He was elected in 2018 to his fourth term on the Abbotsford board of education.

Rai ran as the NDP candidate for Abbotsford West in the 2017 provincial election, garnering 5,890 votes to Mike de Jong’s 10,910. He also ran for the NDP in the Abbotsford-Mission riding for the 2013 provincial election, when he lost to Simon Gibson.

RELATED: Preet Rai has no regrets after losing local election

“There are so many pressing issues in Abbotsford West and our residents deserve a strong voice in government,” he said.

Rai said some of the top issues he is hearing from the residents of Abbotsford West include transportation, improved seniors care and accessible health care.

“The pandemic has created a lot of uncertainty and many British Columbians are worried about their future,” he said.

“But Andrew Wilkinson and the BC Liberals want to give tax cuts for the wealthy. This means less money for the services we rely on – like health care. Under a Horgan government, we will be investing to improve care for people.”

Rai lives in Abbotsford with his wife Rapinder and his three children, Amar, Jasleen and Inder.

Other local election candidates so far announced are Liberal Bruce Banman for Abbotsford South and, in Abbotsford-Mission, incumbent Simon Gibson for the Liberals and Mission Mayor Pam Alexis for the NDP.

RELATED: Three Abbotsford candidates so far come forward for provincial election

RELATED: Mission Mayor Pam Alexis to run for the NDP


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

abbotsfordAldergroveBC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Minimal risk to wild salmon from viruses on farmed B.C. salmon: Fisheries Department

Just Posted

UPDATE: Missing man found

‘Family and police are concerned for his wellbeing at this time’

Abbotsford school trustee running for NDP

Preet Rai acclaimed as candidate for Abbotsford West riding

Woodward filed Liberal nomination papers before brief NDP candidacy

Woodward said he was exploring the option of running for the BC Liberals

Bill Masse runs for Greens again in a different Langley riding

Masse will run in the Langley riding, not Langley East this time

Defence in Fraser Valley chicken abuse cases asks BC Supreme Court to drop the charges

Sofina Foods and Chilliwack company say undercover video by ‘vigilante group’ violates Charter rights

Weekend sees 267 cases, 3 deaths in B.C.; Dr. Henry says events leading to COVID spread

There are currently 1,302 active cases in B.C., while 3,372 people are under public health monitoring

Liberals seek to fast track new COVID-19 aid bill after CERB expires

Government secured NDP support for legislation by hiking amount of benefits by $100 to $500 per week

Police investigating shooting in North Delta

Police say occupants of two vehicles exchanged gunfire near 120th Street and 82nd Avenue

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. VOTES 2020: Echoes of HST in B.C. debate over sales tax

Cannabis, tobacco, luxury cars still taxed in B.C. Liberal plan

TransLink CEO asks riders not to enforce mask rules after Surrey bus punch-up

A fight broke out on a bus at 96 Avenue and Scott Road involving a man who refused to wear a mask

She warned her son about toxic drugs, then he was dead

Donna Bridgman’s son died at the age of 38 in Vancouver

B.C. food and beverage producers set record sales in 2019

Farmed salmon again leads international exports

Most Read